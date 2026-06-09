Trump’s B-Team

He may not have gotten a Senate confirmation, but he may not need one.

Listen on your computer:Why would Trump choose Bill Pulte to be the new acting Director of National Intelligence? Pulte may not have a background in national security, but since he was already Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, you have to admit it was convenient to hire from the batch of people who were already around.

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When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.





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