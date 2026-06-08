Trump's Attorney General Nominee Todd Blanche Faces Confirmation Hurdles in Senate

Todd Blanche,a key lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has been officially nominated for U.S. Attorney General yet encounters growing opposition from Senate Republicans over his partisan tIes and past actions, threatening a contentious confirmation process.

President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate lawyer Todd Blanche to serve as the next U.S. Attorney General , setting the stage for a potentially contentious confirmation process in the Senate.

Blanche, a former federal prosecutor, has been one of Trump's most visible legal defenders since his first term, notably acting as the lead defense counsel in the New York hush-funds trial and other high-profile cases. His nomination follows the dismissal of former Attorney General Pam Bondi amid controversy over the Department of Justice's handling of Epstein files. Blanche initially assumed the role in an acting capacity, but his official nomination right now faces significant opposition from several Senate Republicans.

Key critics inClude Senators Thom Tillis, John Cornyn, and John Kennedy, all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who question Blanche's independence due to his fierce loyalty to Trump and past remarks about the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Additionally, Blanche encountered bipartisan backlash for his involvement in a proposed compensation fund linked to an IRS lawsuit that could have aided Jan. 6 rioters and other Trump allies, a plan that has been tabled.

While Blanche previously received unanimous GOP support for his deputy attorney general nomination last year, sentiment has shifted. If all Democrats oppose him and any Republicans join them on the committee,the nomination could stall. Even if he advances, centrist Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski may require substantial persuasion to support him. The outcome hinges on Blanche's ability to reassure skeptical Republicans about his impartiality and the legal acumen he would bring to the Justice Department





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