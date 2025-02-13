Trump's Asylum Policies Drive Migrants to Mexico

As Donald Trump implements policies restricting asylum access at the US border, a growing number of migrants are choosing to seek refuge in Mexico instead.

When Angelica Delgado took a one-way flight to Mexico as she fled Cuba in December, she was set on seeking asylum in the United States. But after President Donald Trump effectively slammed the door on asylum-seekers crossing the U.S. border when he took office last month, the 23-year-old recalibrated her plans. “Like almost all Cubans, our objective was to go to the United States,” she said. “It wasn’t in our plans to stay, but now we have to face reality.

” Amid a clampdown on asylum under Trump and tightening restrictions in recent years under the Biden administration, Delgado is among a growing number of migrants from across the world to ditch — or at least pause — their ambitions of reaching the U.S., and focus instead on building a life in Mexico. Migrants trying to apply for asylum in Mexico in January more than tripled compared to the monthly average from the previous year, according to an international official with knowledge of the numbers who was not authorized to discuss them publicly. Mexico’s refugee agency has not yet published figures for January. “All of these policies Trump is pushing are leading more people to seek international protection in Mexico,” said Andrés Ramírez, former director of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid, which processes asylum cases. Delgado was among hundreds of migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, Afghanistan and other countries gathering outside the refugee agency in Mexico City after Trump unleashed executive orders last month meant to slash access to asylum and militarize the border. The Associated Press spoke to around a half-dozen people who had asylum appointments in the U.S. through the Biden-era app, CBP One, that Trump canceled on Inauguration Day





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ASYLUM MEXICO MIGRANTS TRUMP BORDER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Revives 'Remain in Mexico' Policy for Asylum SeekersFormer President Trump is reinstating the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, requiring some asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border to wait in Mexico for their US immigration court hearings. The policy, criticized for pushing migrants into dangerous conditions, was previously implemented during Trump's first term and met with legal challenges from advocacy groups.

Read more »

Mexico Prepares for Influx of Deportations as Trump Enforces Strict Immigration PoliciesThe Mexican government is building large-scale encampments in Ciudad Juárez to receive an expected influx of Mexicans being deported by President Donald Trump's administration. ICE has already made hundreds of arrests, targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records. The Trump administration has also reinstated several immigration policies that were previously rescinded by the Biden administration.

Read more »

Asylum-seekers pushed to new extremes in Mexico after Trump's border crackdown beginsMigrants in Mexico who were hoping to come to the U.S. are adjusting to a new and uncertain reality after President Donald Trump began cracking down on border security.

Read more »

Asylum-seekers pushed to new extremes in Mexico after Trump's border crackdown beginsMigrants in Mexico who were hoping to come to the U.S. are adjusting to a new and uncertain reality after President Donald Trump began cracking down on border security. Many remain determined to reach the U.S. through more dangerous means, riding freight trains, hiring smugglers and dodging authorities.

Read more »

Asylum-seekers pushed to new extremes in Mexico after Trump’s border crackdown beginsMany remain determined to reach the U.S. through more dangerous means, riding freight trains, hiring smugglers and dodging authorities.

Read more »

Asylum-seekers pushed to new extremes in Mexico after Trump's border crackdown beginsMigrants in Mexico who were hoping to come to the U.S. are adjusting to a new and uncertain reality after President Donald Trump began cracking down on border security.

Read more »