The Economist/YouGov poll reveals a dip in President Trump's approval rating, marking the first time since his inauguration that disapproval has exceeded approval.

President Donald Trump's approval rating appears to be declining, according to recent polls conducted by The Economist/YouGov. Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment on Wednesday via email. Trump initially entered office with high approval ratings and maintained a positive polling standing throughout his first weeks in the presidency. Notably, his current approval ratings surpass those of his first term, as indicated by polling data.

Trump has consistently demonstrated a strong interest in polls, publicly celebrating positive surveys while denouncing negative ones on his social media platforms.According to polling aggregator 538 on Wednesday, Trump holds a net positive rating of 3.3 percent, with a 48.9 percent approval rating compared to a 45.6 percent disapproval rating. However, a new poll conducted by The Economist/YouGov on Wednesday reveals a dip in Trump's overall approval. The survey, conducted between February 9-11 among U.S. citizens, indicates a 46 percent approval rating against a 48 percent disapproval rating. This marks the first instance since Trump's inauguration that his disapproval percentage has exceeded his approval rating. The poll's margin of error is 3.4 percent.Previous Economist/YouGov polls conducted between February 2-4 and January 26-28 showcased a more favorable trend for Trump, with approval ratings ranging from 46 percent to 49 percent compared to disapproval ratings between 43 percent and 48 percent. These polls also had margins of error ranging from 3.2 percent. Notably, the Wednesday poll stated, 'President Donald Trump began his presidency on a surge of popularity, unprecedented for him. That has now faded.' Around his January 20 inauguration, Trump enjoyed a 49 percent favorable rating against a 48 percent unfavorable rating, based on a survey conducted among adult citizens between January 19-21 with a margin of error of 3.2 percent. Conversely, a poll conducted between January 12-14 revealed a 45 percent favorable rating among U.S. adult citizens compared to a 51 percent unfavorable rating, with a margin of error of 3.6 percent. Political science professor Kevin Wagner commented on the recent Economist/YouGov polls, suggesting that they could be normal fluctuations in polling data and urging for repeated surveys over time to identify trends. Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of California expressed his perspective on X (formerly Twitter), stating '100% *Trump's approval rating **In Russia.' Furthermore, a video released by Trump's Rapid Response 47 team on X on Monday featured Trump stating, in part, 'I have high approval ratings because... I'm using common sense. Whether it's getting men out of women's sports.' He continued, 'To me it's all common sense, who wants an open border? Where prisons are dumped into our country. Where prisoners are let into our country, many of whom are murderers. Many of whom murdered far more than one person, and they're now roaming our country. Who wants that? It's terrible.'As Trump's first 100 days in office progress, numerous polls will be conducted in the coming weeks to monitor his approval rating.





