Trump’s approval rating craters to all-time low with millennials

Polling averages continue to show the president underwater, with approval in the high 30s and disapproval around 60 percent.

President Donald Trump's approval rating among millennials has dropped to its lowest level on record, according to a national polling series, marking a sharp reversal from the relatively competitive standing he held at the start of his second term.

/YouGov poll showed that Trump's approval rating among Americans ages 30 to 44 had fallen to a new low, highlighting sustained erosion within the millennial electorate. As the 2026 midterm elections approach, Republicans face growing political risk among millennials, who now make up one of the largest voting blocs in the country. Sustained losses among the group carry structural political consequences, and its shifting views may affect electoral outcomes nationwide.

Furthermore, a steady decline with a key demographic is often a stronger warning sign than a single weak data point. Nationally, Trump stands at 35 percent approval and 60 percent disapproval . At the beginning of his second term , millennials were almost evenly split in this polling series, with 44 percent approving and 45 percent disapproving .

Polling averages continue to show Trump underwater nationally, with approval in the high 30 percent range and disapproval close to 60 percent. In the survey, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent, Trump's overall job approval stood at 35 percent, with 60 percent disapproving—leaving him with a net approval rating of -25 points, one of the weakest readings of his second term.

Among millennials, the figures are significantly more negative: 26 percent approve of Trump's performance, while 65 percent disapprove, resulting in a net rating of -39 points.conducted January 26-28, 2025, among 1,577 U.S. adults, millennials were almost evenly split: 44 percent approved and 45 percent disapproved, for a net rating of -1. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percent.conducted May 15-18 among 1,549 U.S. adults found Trump's approval among millennials at 28 percent, already a record low at the time.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percent. Taken together, the data shows a steady erosion, high 20s in April and May, falling into the mid 20s in June, rather than a sudden collapse—a pattern often interpreted as a shifting underlying political alignment rather than short-term volatility. /YouGov poll uses a web-based panel weighted to match the U.S. adult population across gender, age, race, education, region and voting behavior, including past presidential elections.

While individual polls vary, the consistency across weeks—and alignment with broader polling—strengthens confidence in the trend. Across aggregated data, Trump's approval rating sits in the upper 30 percent range, with disapproval levels nearing 60 percent. That places him firmly underwater nationally, even before accounting for the sharper decline among younger voters. The gap between Trump's national numbers and his millennial approval highlights a broader structural shift.

Younger voters have long been more skeptical, but the current figures suggest that skepticism is hardening into sustained opposition. Polling throughout 2025 and 2026 has shown younger cohorts—including both millennials and Gen Zers—posting some of Trump's weakest approval ratings, with economic concerns, cost-of-living pressures and foreign policy decisions frequently cited as key drivers.

For millennials in particular, issues such as housing affordability, inflation and wage growth appear to carry disproportionate weight—factors that may partly explain the sharper drop in support compared with older voters. The White House has consistently downplayed polling fluctuations, pointing instead to Trump's 2024 election victory as the clearest indicator of public backing.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said the election result—backed by 77 million voters—remained the definitive measure of voter sentiment, describing it as a mandate for Trump's policy agenda. Ingle has repeatedly framed the outcome as the"ultimate poll," arguing that the administration is continuing to implement what it sees as a broadly supported program, with further results still to come.

The administration has also emphasized its focus on economic policy, job creation and cost-of-living measures, presenting current polling as a temporary snapshot rather than a long-term indicator.

' average puts Trump's approval rating at 39 percent, with 58 percent disapproving, while CNN's poll of polls finds a similar picture at 37 percent approval and 61 percent disapproval.. Pollster Nate Silver's Silver Bulletin shows Trump's net approval hitting a second-term low of -21.2 in late May, before edging back to around -18.7, still notably weaker than at the same stage of his first presidency.

Even where there has been a modest short-term rebound, the wider trend points to a sustained period below the political"waterline"—a level that has historically created headwinds for incumbent parties heading into midterm elections.





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