Trump's Appeasement of Putin: A Betrayal of Ukrainian Security and Democratic Values

This article condemns Donald Trump's phone call with Vladimir Putin, where he accepted Russia's dismemberment of Ukraine without criticism. The author draws parallels with Neville Chamberlain's appeasement of Hitler, warning of the dangerous precedent Trump is setting.

In a shameful phone call Tuesday, Donald Trump flat out accepted the Kremlin’s dismemberment of Ukraine , without a word of criticism for Vladimir Putin . Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki in 2018.MUNICH — On Thursday, I stood for long frozen moments in the icy rain outside a handsome gray stone building, looking up over a pillared portico and at a row of arched windows.

The building housed Adolf Hitler’s Munich offices in the 1930s. Behind those windows, in Hitler’s private study, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain negotiated the notorious Munich Agreement, in which the führer was allowed to bite off a chunk of Czechoslovakia. Accepting that aggression was supposed to end Germany’s passion for land grabs, supposedly to feed the needs of the German people.That deal, which came to be called the “great betrayal,” was done without any Czech participation in negotiations. Chamberlain claimed it would bring “peace in our time.” Instead, it was the precursor to World War II. The prime minister’s name has been forever linked with the appeasement of despots, even though he genuinely, if foolishly, thought he was saving Europe.. I think history will be far unkinder in its description of the U.S. president’s appeasement because he is so totally indifferent to the fate of Europe and Ukraine. Staring up at that window, I wished I had some magic to save Ukraine, Europe, and the United States from the foreign policy disasters Trump is so eager to commit., an annual gathering of top U.S. and European officials who are set to discuss the need to stand up to Putin and enable Ukraine to achieve a just and secure peace. There was even talk thatAlternative für Deutschland party has risen to second place in the polls. Elon Musk has called the far-right party the only one that “can save the country,” which gives a good idea of his politics. But inside the huge, elegant Hotel Bayerischer Hof, the focus of the MSC2025, as the security conference is known, was set to be on how to help Ukraine (and on artificial intelligence and new military technology). Instead of Kellogg, the administration has sent Vice President JD “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another” Vance — presumably to tell President Volodymyr Zelensky, also in attendance, that the game is over. As many expected, Kellogg’s mission appears mainly to have been window dressing until Trump had time to call Putin. Trump has flat-out accepted the Kremlin’s dismemberment of Ukraine, without a word of criticism of Putin. He made clear it is now up to the Europeans to provide economic and military aid to Ukraine with minimum U.S. assistance (even though the Europeans have been giving far more aid to Kyiv than we have). Yet, everyone knows they don’t have the bandwidth to do this alone, since the U.S. has military capacities they are lacking. Nor can they provide security guarantees for Kyiv that Putin won’t violate any “peace” he and Trump agree to, even if, as seems likely, Trump grants all of Putin’s wishes. What is so staggering to watch is how Trump handed Putin practically everything he sought before negotiations even started, mouthing Russian talking points about Kyiv — and got zero in return from the Russians. The hostage exchange of Mark Vogel was just another gift to the Kremlin, which seizes Americans to get Russian criminals out of Western jails. Moreover, with his indifference to — and ignorance of — history, Trump seems impervious to the huge hit he delivered to U.S. and European security through his fervent embrace of Putin at the expense of Ukraine. Despite his facile claims he wants to “stop the killing,” Trump shows no animosity to the Kremlin’s war crimes. Nor does he show any interest in defending democracies that used to be considered our key friends.“We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together,” Trump wrote. “But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths in the War with Russia/Ukraine.” Note Trump never mentions those deaths were caused by Putin’s unprovoked invasion, and that he seems sublimely ignorant of how Putin has continued for years to flatter him — an effective strategy now recognized by other world leaders. “We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations,” Trump went on. “We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately and we will begin by calling President Zelensky of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation.” In other words, letting Ukraine know Trump agrees with Putin, that Kyiv is an afterthought, and that the permanent dismemberment of Ukraine isn’t worth discussing with Zelensky beforehand.What comes through so clearly in Trump’s exuberance (and Putin’s post-phone call praise of Trump’s intelligence) is that the U.S





PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Putin Ukraine Appeasement Foreign Policy War Crimes Democracy Munich Agreement Neville Chamberlain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Says Zelenskyy Ready to Negotiate with Putin, Putin Wants to MeetFormer President Donald Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin desires to meet with him soon. Trump made these statements after signing executive orders at the White House.

Read more »

Trump Says He Spoke to Putin About Ending Ukraine War, Putin Agrees to Talks with ZelenskyyFormer President Donald Trump announced that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, claiming Putin indicated willingness to negotiate directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump described the conversation as positive, stating they agreed to work together closely, including potential visits to each other's countries. He also said that his team would begin negotiations with Russia immediately.

Read more »

Trump's Ukraine Policy: A Dangerous Pivot Towards AppeasementThis news article analyzes Donald Trump's controversial actions and statements regarding Ukraine, highlighting his apparent shift towards appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin. It contrasts Trump's approach with that of his predecessor, Joe Biden, and scrutinizes the implications of Trump's policies for Ukraine's security and the international order.

Read more »

The VA’s Billion-Dollar Betrayal and Trump’s Latest Fight Against VeteransA Supreme Court ruling forces the VA to repay billions in wrongfully forfeited benefits to veterans, but President Trump’s history suggests he will fight tooth and nail to resist.

Read more »

Sicknick Family Condemns Trump's Jan. 6 Pardons as 'Betrayal' to AmericaBrian Sicknick's brother, Craig, expresses his anguish over Trump's pardons of individuals convicted in connection with the January 6th Capitol attack, calling it a betrayal to the families of victims and all Americans. He criticizes Trump for lacking empathy and believes the pardons signal a dark future for the nation.

Read more »

Trump may be 'getting rid of FEMA,' president says in visit to hurricane-hit North CarolinaTrump tells North Carolinians the 'days of betrayal and neglect are over'

Read more »