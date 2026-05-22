After completing his GOP revenge tour and settling his case, former President Trump has proposed an anti-weaponization fund to support others allegedly abused by the Biden Administration. The fund has been met with criticism from Republicans, who argue that allocating federal funds to it amid economic concerns, public perception, and the administration's policy regarding assaulting law enforcement officials during riots are unconstitutional and fiscally irresponsible.

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"I could have settled my case, including the illegal release of my Tax Returns and the equally illegal BREAK IN of Mar-a-Lago, for an absolute fortune Instead, I am helping others, who were so badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponized Biden Administration, receive, at long last, JUSTICE!

"Trump ready to declare war on Democrats after finishing GOP revenge tour, who was also Trump’s personal attorney, has proposed that the anti-weaponization fund be paid for by the DOJ’s own judgment fund, which is appropriated by Congress to settle cases Claims, decided by a panel of commissioners, a majority of whom would be appointed by Blanche, would not be processed after December 2028, one month before the end of Trump’s second administration

The initiative has been criticized by Republicans concerned not only about the public perception of spending taxpayers’ money on the fund amid economic concerns, but also about the administration declining to make people accused or convicted of assaulting law enforcement officials during the ", who was also Trump’s personal attorney, has proposed that the anti-weaponization fund be paid for by the DOJ’s own judgment fund, which is appropriated by Congress to settle cases Claims, decided by a panel of commissioners, a majority of whom would be appointed by Blanche, would not be processed after December 2028, one month before the end of Trump’s second administration

The initiative has been criticized by Republicans concerned not only about the public perception of spending taxpayers’ money on the fund amid economic concerns, but also about the administration declining to make people accused or convicted of assaulting law enforcement officials during the riots The Republican pushback reached a climax on Thursday when a GOP meeting at the White House to discuss a $70 billion party-line immigration bill was postponed in response to the fund, in addition to a White House statement declaring Rizzo’s funding request out of touch with the constitutional limitations on the principles of separation of powers and fiscal responsibility





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Politics Trump Anti-Weaponization Fund Law Enforcement Biden Administration Weaponization Constitutional Limitations Fiscal Responsibility Separation Of Powers Lawyers Defendants Claims Judgment Fund Panel Of Commissioners Appointed By Blanche Riots Illegal Release Of Tax Returns Illegal Break-In Of Mar-A-Lago

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