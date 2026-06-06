Trump’s AI adventure video sends internet into a frenzy

President Donald Trump posted a kooky video called “Thank You President Trump” that features a parade of the president on different adventures with a repetitive soundtrack that features…

President Trump sparked another round of social media reactions after posting an AI-generated video on Truth Social featuring a relentlessly catchy anthem called “Thank You President Trump” and a parade of increasingly fanciful Trump adventures.

The video opens with Trump proudly holding a pizza topped with his own face, before launching viewers on what can only be described as a world tour through the AI imagination. , Trump rides a camel across a desert, cruises on a motorcycle, parachutes through the sky, and even takes a spin atop a massive lion — all while dressed in a dark blue suit and red tie. Except when he’s planting a flag on the moon, that is.

For that excursion, he’s wearing a full-on astronaut spacesuit and helmet to accommodate the oxygen-free atmosphere. Just when it seems the video has exhausted every possible mode of transportation with each scene somehow outdoing the one before it, the video wraps up with Trump’s face added to Mount Rushmore.

“Thank You President Trump” is credited to writers Constantino and Hulluva and executive producers Constantino & Greatness and features a chorus that’s chock full of self love. Parts of the unique soundtrack proclaim: “Everywhere I go, they love Donald, Donald Trump.

Down in Mexico they love Donald, Donald Trump … in the Middle East, they love Donald, Donald Trump … even in China, they love Donald, Donald Trump,” before launching into an extended barrage of “Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump. ”The unusual clip — in which the Trump moniker can be heard 40 times — quickly spread online, with viewers struggling to decide whether they were watching a political video, a campaign ad, or what happens when an AI generator is left unattended for a few days.

President Trump holds a pizza with his face on it. Trump rides a motorcycle to the catchy tune that proclaims"Everyone loves Donald Trump. "





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