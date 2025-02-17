Trump's Aggressive Power Grab: Dismantling Agencies and Embracing Unaccountable Tech Power

President Trump's actions raise serious concerns about the balance of power in the US. He has closed agencies, challenged constitutional rights, and entrusted sensitive government information to a newly formed agency led by Elon Musk. Critics worry about the lack of transparency and accountability in this process.

Lower courts are blocking, at least temporarily, many of the president's priorities but nothing has yet risen to the Supreme Court, where these battles over presidential power could be historic. Presidents often push limits, and voters in this last election wanted change, but the scope and speed of Mr. Trump's reach for power may be unprecedented.One of the agencies targeted by the Trump administration is USAID, the U.S. Agency for International Development. USAID was dismantled on Mr. Trump's order, even though it was mandated by Congress and its funding was required by law. Trump said he has the authority to shut down an independent agency like USAID. Andrew Natsios, former head of USAID and a conservative Republican, disagrees. He argues that the president cannot rescind federal law by executive order and that USAID's status as a statutory agency cannot be overridden without an act of Congress.Natsios, who served as USAID administrator during the George W. Bush White House, points out that Trump's allegations of fraud against USAID are baseless. He emphasizes that USAID is the most accountable aid agency in the world, with stringent systems in place to prevent waste and fraud. He says that the agency's large staff of accountants and lawyers is dedicated to ensuring that funds are properly used. Natsios contends that claims of widespread abuse are unfounded and that the agency has been subjected to rigorous oversight by various government bodies and congressional committees.Instead of engaging Congress in a proper evaluation of USAID and other agencies, Mr. Trump has entrusted the task to billionaire Elon Musk, who leads a newly-created agency called DOGE. DOGE engineers have been granted wide access to the computer networks of USAID and the U.S. Treasury, raising concerns about the transparency and accountability of this process. Long-time officials at both agencies who have questioned DOGE's actions have been placed on leave. Now, DOGE has access to at least 18 other agencies.Democratic Senator Chris Coons, a member of the Senate committees on Appropriations and Foreign Relations, views the dismantling of USAID as a 'dress rehearsal' for further agency takedowns. He expresses concern that DOGE, an unelected and unofficial group of young tech entrepreneurs, is wielding significant power within the federal government. Coons is particularly alarmed by DOGE's access to sensitive government information, including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Benefit payments, and tax filings. He questions the motives behind DOGE's actions and fears the potential for misuse or manipulation of such critical data





