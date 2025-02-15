Trump's Aggressive Immigration Campaign Faces Resource Constraints

President Trump's immigration enforcement efforts have ramped up arrests and deportations, but challenges related to limited resources are emerging. The pace of deportations has fallen short of the president's expectations, leading to demotions of top ICE officials. The administration is seeking additional funding to support its ambitious immigration agenda.

In the three weeks since President Donald Trump took office, Americans have witnessed a frenzy of arrests and deportations. But the president is beginning to run into the hard reality of limited resources, raising questions about whether this administration can keep up the pace. The speed of deportations is proving too slow for Trump.

He has turned up the pressure on the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and his advisers to deport more people, sources told NBC News. Although at the start of the week Trump had expressed confidence in his immigration enforcement operation, by late Tuesday the top two officials in ICE's enforcement division had been demoted, officials confirmed to NBC News. The demotions were first reported by The Washington Post. How many people have been arrested and detained? ICE did not respond to questions about the latest immigration enforcement numbers. There also was no response to a request for comment on the pace of arrests and the cost of the operations. DHS posted on X that, as of Feb. 3, its agents had arrested 8,768 people. In January, ICE acting Director Caleb Vitello told ICE agents to aim for 1,200 to 1,400 arrests a day. On Jan. 27, ICE arrested 1,179 people, according to data obtained by NBC News. But the number dropped to 300 the first weekend in February, a source told NBC News. Arrests have been taking place in several major cities, including New York, Chicago and Denver, using personnel from other agencies to help make them. Trump may further expand manpower by deputizing IRS agents to investigate employers of people working illegally in the country. Already aiding the deportation operation are personnel from the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and the U.S. Marshals Service. But ICE officials have told lawmakers they may not have all they need to carry out Trump’s ambitious operation. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said that Trump’s border czar Tom Homan and budget director Russell Vought pleaded with Senate lawmakers in a meeting this week for more money. “While there is this mass deportation effort in name, there is no resource change to the agencies that are involved,” said Colleen Putzel-Kavanaugh, an associate policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank. “ICE is operating under the same budget that it had on Jan. 19.' Trump’s inauguration was Jan. 20. How many people have been deported? There were 5,693 deportations as of Feb. 3, according to the DHS post on X. It’s unclear if this figure includes all people flown back to their home countries or if it includes those who were sent back to Mexico across the border. ICE’s average cost during the Biden administration for deporting a single person was about $10,500, including arrest, detention and the deportation flight, sources have told NBC News. The administration had enough beds to hold 41,500 detainees at any given time at 106 facilities nationally, at a cost of $57,378 annually per bed. NBC News has previously reported that the Trump administration wants to open new detention centers and is preparing to restart detaining families. Meanwhile, the administration is removing protections from deportation for some people, enlarging the pool of people who could be arrested and would need to be detained. Some 350,000 Venezuelans are due to lose Temporary Protected Status in April. Trump has said he wants to use Guantánamo Bay for about 30,000 migrants. Last Tuesday, the administration sent its first flight of detainees to the U.S. naval base where foreigners apprehended after the Sept. 11 attacks have been held. A small migrant center at the base also held people interdicted at sea. On Thursday, a senior DHS official told NBC News there were 112 immigrants detained at Guantánamo Bay. Hit with space limits and court orders limiting detention time, the administration has been releasing some people they’ve arrested. They continue tracking them with detention alternatives, such as ankle monitors, and by requiring them to check in with immigration officials. On Feb. 6, the White House confirmed 461 people were released. Two New York attorneys told NBC News that some immigrant clients already in such supervision programs have been told by ICE to report in sooner than scheduled and are being detained and deported when they do. The administration has also opened up some previously closed deportation avenues. Those deported have included people from Venezuela, which had not been accepting its citizens back for years. Trump sent an envoy to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who agreed to take back citizens deported from the U.S. Two Venezuelan planes returned with about 190 people on Monday. Following visits from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Guatemala and El Salvador agreed to accept more deportees, from their countries and other





NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IMMIGRATION DEPORTATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ICE DHS BORDER CONTROL RESOURCE Constraints

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Prepares Aggressive Immigration Crackdown With Executive OrdersIncoming President Donald Trump is finalizing a series of executive orders focused on immigration, set to be implemented shortly after his inauguration. These orders will initiate a sweeping crackdown on immigration, affecting both undocumented immigrants residing in the US and asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border.

Read more »

Trump Vows to 'Seal' the Border With Aggressive Immigration ActionsPresident-elect Donald Trump is preparing to launch a series of executive actions aimed at curbing immigration, both legal and undocumented, upon his inauguration. These actions include large-scale raids targeting undocumented immigrants, expedited deportations, and a renewed focus on border security.

Read more »

Trump Administration to Declare National Emergency at Southern Border, Implement Aggressive Immigration PoliciesIncoming Trump administration officials previewed a series of executive orders and actions focused on immigration and border security, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, deploying armed forces, and ending the 'catch and release' practice.

Read more »

Trump to Declare National Emergency at Southern Border, Take Aggressive Actions on Immigration and EnergyIncoming White House officials announced a series of executive actions by President-elect Trump, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, designating criminal cartels as terrorist organizations, ending birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented parents, and reinstating the 'Remain in Mexico' policy. These actions aim to strengthen border security, expedite removals, and prioritize national energy production.

Read more »

Trump Begins Second Term with Aggressive Immigration PoliciesPresident Donald Trump's second term started with a flurry of executive orders focusing on immigration, national security, and curtailing federal agency power. These orders aim to drastically reduce illegal immigration, leverage military resources for border control, and restrict access to citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents without legal status.

Read more »

Trump Administration Launches Aggressive Immigration CrackdownPresident Trump has swiftly implemented a series of executive orders targeting immigration, including a controversial move to end birthright citizenship. His administration is deploying troops to the border, rolling back humanitarian parole policies, and empowering ICE, prompting legal challenges and resistance from local officials. Trump also threatens to investigate officials who defy his immigration policies, putting political pressure on Democrats and emboldening hardline Republicans.

Read more »