Trump's 80th Birthday Marked by High-Level Calls with Zelensky and Putin Amid Intensified Ukrainian Strikes on Russia and UK Shadow Fleet Action

On his 80th birthday, US President Donald Trump engaged in separate high-level phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the war in Ukraine, US-Iran negotiations, and upcoming envoy visits. These diplomatic moves coincided with Ukraine's escalation of drone attacks on Russian oil facilities and civilian areas, while Britain detained a sanctioned tanker in the English Channel accused of evading sanctions for Russia's war effort.

US president Donald Trump marked his 80th birthday with intensive diplomatic activity, holding separate phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The calls, described as high-level diplomacy, covered the ongoing war in Ukraine, broader peace negotiations, and other pressing international issues. During his conversation with Zelensky, which lasted approximately thirty minutes, the Ukrainian leader discussed the relentless Russian invasion of his country and also took the opportunity to wish Trump a happy birthday. This dialogue underscores the complex triangular relationship between Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow as the conflict enters a protracted phase.

The discussions with Putin were multifaceted, touching on the Ukraine war, the imminent visit of US special envoys to Russia, and notably, a separate memorandum of understanding being negotiated between the United States and Iran. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov later briefed reporters, stating that Trump believes an agreement with Iran is close and expressed readiness to coordinate with European partners and Kyiv, potentially within the framework of the upcoming G7 summit in France.

Ushakov also confirmed that US presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, deeply involved in Iranian affairs, are scheduled to return to Russia soon. In a personal note, Putin reportedly congratulated Trump on his birthday in an informal manner. The diplomatic flurry coincided with intensified battlefield developments. Ukrainian forces executed a long-range drone strike deep inside Russia, targeting an oil facility in the Yaroslavl region, approximately 440 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Local authorities reported that fuel storage facilities caught fire following the attack. President Zelensky confirmed the strike, stating his forces hit a facility important for the reserve of the aggressor state. This attack is part of Kyiv's sustained campaign against Russian military and energy infrastructure, aimed at degrading Moscow's war funding and logistical capabilities. The strikes have become more frequent and audacious, demonstrating Ukraine's growing asymmetric warfare prowess.

In a separate incident earlier, a Ukrainian drone strike on a residential building in the southwestern Oryol region resulted in one civilian death and nine injuries, according to regional governor Andrei Klychkov. Meanwhile, on the maritime front, Britain conducted a significant sanctions enforcement operation. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that British armed forces boarded and detained the sanctioned tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel.

The vessel is suspected of being part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'-a network of ships used to evade international sanctions and transport Russian oil despite price caps and restrictions imposed over the war in Ukraine. The UK Ministry of Defense described it as the first UK-led operation of its kind. Starmer emphasized that the operation delivers a blow to Russia and sends a clear message to those facilitating Putin's war economy.

These parallel developments-diplomatic maneuvering among global powers and tangible actions on the battlefield and sanctions front-illustrate the multifaceted nature of the Ukraine conflict, extending far beyond the immediate front lines to encompass global diplomacy, energy security, and international legal enforcement. The convergence of Trump's birthday diplomacy, Ukraine's strategic strikes on Russian infrastructure, and Western interdiction of sanctions-busting shipping highlights a conflict that is increasingly global in scope and intensity





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Diplomacy Zelensky Putin Ukraine Drone Strikes Russia Shadow Fleet UK Sanctions Enforcement Iran US Negotiations G7 Summit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Hosts Group Grift for His 80th BirthdayAmerica’s anniversary, which coincides with Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, will be a case of the octogenarian and the octagon.

Read more »

President Trump celebrates 80th birthdayOn Sunday, June 14, President Donald Trump turns 80 years old. On the same day, a UFC fight is also set to take place on the White House lawn. CNN’s Jake Tapper reports as questions circulate about Trump’s age, health and physical fitness.

Read more »

President Trump's 80th birthday bash features UFC fights at the White HouseThe UFC at the White House event (officially titled UFC Freedom 250) is taking place today, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Read more »

Trump marks 80th birthday, now second octogenarian sitting president: 'Seemed to utterly defy age'President Trump turns 80 in office, becoming only the second sitting U.S. president to reach octogenarian status while allies praise his stamina.

Read more »