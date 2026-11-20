The court allowed seven allegedly defamatory statements to proceed while dismissing 27 others.

and four of its reporters accusing them of undermining his candidacy ahead of the 2024 presidential election to proceed. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday found on Thursday that the publication could’ve acted recklessly by advancing allegations linking Trump to tax crimes that were potentially “based on incomplete, minimal information.

” Still, the court dismissed 27 statements Trump said were defamatory. It allowed seven others to move forward. They revolve around allegations in the bookstory that Trump had received roughly $400 million from his father, much of it through tax evasion schemes, and that he was found to have violated money laundering rules, among other things. In the ruling, Merryday concluded that a proper assessment of the Trump family’s compliance with tax laws required forensic auditing and expert legal advice.

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“The facts alleged in the complaint create at least a plausible inference that the authors and the publishers knew that no reliable conclusion about violations of the tax laws, including especially the estate and gift tax laws, is possible without reliance on qualified opinion formulated after the necessary factual and legal research and analysis, which they knowingly failed to obtain,” the Republican-appointed judge wrote. The ruling turned on an analysis of “actual malice,” the legal standard in defamation cases involving public officials that requires a showing that the defendants knew the statements were false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.argued that its reporters analyzed over 100,000 pages of financial records and consulted several experts, including tax specialists.

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The court, however, said that analysis of tax and money laundering crimes is “intensely fact dependent” and that “only a relatively small cohort of specialized practitioners” are qualified to speak on such topics. Since the reporters failed to secure an explicit opinion from a qualified source that Trump had committed a crime, they had “particularized reason to doubt the truth of their statements.

”Times journalists named in the lawsuit are investigative reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, who wrote the book, as well as Washington D.C. correspondent Michael S. Schmidt and White House correspondent Peter Baker. The lawsuit seeks at least $15 billion and brings claims for defamation. It was filed by Alejandro Brito, who’s handled other media lawsuits for Trump.