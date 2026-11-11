Trump Rule to Cut SNAP Benefits for 6.3 Million

The Trump administration proposes ending a policy that links other federal benefits to food aid, stripping SNAP access from millions of households and impacting school meals.

The Trump administration is moving forward with a proposed rule change that would significantly reduce access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This policy shift targets a mechanism known as broad-based categorical eligibility (BBCE), which currently allows states to automatically qualify recipients of other federal assistance programs for food aid.

Core Mechanism of SNAP Policy Change

Broad-based categorical eligibility serves as a critical gateway for millions of Americans to receive nutritional support without undergoing separate, rigorous income verification processes for every benefit type. Under the current system, if an individual qualifies for certain federal assistance categories, they are deemed eligible for SNAP benefits in most jurisdictions. The USDA proposal aims to dismantle this streamlined pathway, forcing households to navigate more complex and fragmented application procedures to maintain their food security status.

Also read New SNAP rule could see 6.3 million people lose benefits

By removing this automatic linkage, the administration intends to tighten the criteria for receiving federal food assistance. The Department of Agriculture argues that this adjustment is necessary to align the program with stricter fiscal standards. However, critics argue that the move effectively penalizes low-income families who rely on multiple safety net programs to survive, creating administrative barriers that many cannot overcome.

Stakeholder Positions and Criticisms

Ty Jones Cox, vice president for food assistance at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), strongly condemned the administration's approach. He stated that the Trump administration is doubling down on making it harder for people to feed their families, noting that these actions follow already enacted cuts to SNAP described as the deepest in history. Cox emphasized that these attacks are part of a broader policy agenda that has raised costs and made it harder for working families to afford basic needs.

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The Food Research and Action Center (FRAC) also issued a stark warning, describing the proposal as unconscionable. FRAC highlighted that the impacts would extend far beyond the immediate loss of grocery funds, threatening the stability of school meal programs and specialized nutrition initiatives for vulnerable populations. They argued that the rule undermines the integrity of federal safety nets designed to protect children and pregnant women.

Craig, speaking on behalf of relevant advocacy groups, labeled the USDA proposal as heartless and cruel. He warned that the changes would make it harder for families to meet basic needs and undercut state efforts to streamline federal programs. Craig asserted that SNAP is highly effective when allowed to work as designed, but the outgoing Republican majority in Congress and the current administration have undermined its integrity at every turn.

Real-World Impact and Future Projections

According to the Trump administration's own analysis, the proposed rule would strip SNAP benefits from 3.2 million households, affecting approximately 6.3 million individuals by fiscal year 2029. This projection represents the first full year of impact under the new guidelines. However, independent analysts suggest the actual number of affected individuals could be significantly higher due to secondary effects and existing budgetary constraints.

The USDA's proposal acknowledges that the impact could be far worse than initial projections, pointing to the ongoing effects of SNAP cuts enacted under the 2025 Trump-GOP budget law. Since the enactment of that legislation, an estimated 5.5 million people, including roughly 1.5 million children, have lost SNAP benefits. These losses have occurred despite officials attempting to mitigate the fallout through various interim measures.

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The consequences of losing SNAP eligibility extend directly into other essential services. Children who lose SNAP benefits are no longer automatically eligible for free school meals, placing them at risk of falling through the cracks during the application process. Furthermore, babies, toddlers, and pregnant or breastfeeding parents who participate in SNAP often qualify automatically for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Removing SNAP eligibility complicates access to WIC, potentially harming hundreds of thousands of infants during critical developmental stages.