Trump rips Obama's 'stupid' Iran deal, claims former president thought 'he could bribe them'

Trump tears into Obama's Iran nuclear deal during interview, calling it a 'stupid deal' and defending his military strikes against Tehran with B-2 bombers.

Trump storms off 'Meet the Press' interview, rips Welker, ABC, CBS, CNN as 'crooked'Presbyterian Church faces internal revolt after proposing clergy must be in monogamous relationshipsThe feud between Trump and Maher is heating up again as HBO host responds to the president’s latest digTodd Blanche 'honored and humbled' by Trump's AG nomination after explosive week of federal arrests Benjamin Hall tackles grueling One World Trade Center climb on prosthetic legs to honor fallen heroesCalifornia lawmaker aims to protect reparations payments to Blacks from taxationInside the California city where democratic socialists are testing their 'anti-business' agenda West Virginia woman battling stage 4 cancer crosses Taco Bell grand opening off her bucket list at age 86Pennsylvania Dem rep claims Graham Platner 'has disqualified himself' from Maine Senate raceTrump ends NBC interview after clash with Kristen WelkerApp used by Graham Platner has been a tool for predators, investigative reporter saysMadeleine Dean says Graham Platner 'has disqualified himself' from Maine Senate raceFever Reporter Scott Agness SPEAKS After Team Revokes His Credentials Over Caitlin Clark Reporting | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichAJ Brown leaking stories is astounding | Don't @ Me w/Dan DakichPresident Donald Trump clashed with NBC’s Kristen Welker over Iran , defending his military action and ripping former President Barack Obama ’s nuclear deal as "stupid" while claiming Obama thought "he could bribe" Tehran.tore into former President Barack Obama 's Iran nuclear deal on Sunday, accusing him of empowering Tehran while defending his own military action against Iran .

"Obama signed that stupid deal where he paid them billions and billions of dollars, he thought he could bribe them," Trump told Kristen Welker during a"Meet the Press" interview in Wisconsin. Trump made the comments after Welker challenged him on Iran’s nuclear program and argued Tehran moved closest to weapons-grade uranium after Trump withdrew fromPresident Donald Trump defended his Iran policy during a tense NBC interview, saying the Obama-era nuclear deal failed to stop Tehran from advancing its program.

"They got all of this uranium during Obama, you know that, don’t you? " Trump said. "That’s how they got there… They got there. They developed it during the Obama, Barack Hussein Obama ...

" Welker pushed back, saying Iran"escalated their development" after the deal was ended, before trying to move the interview to the economy. "If I didn’t go in there with the B-2 bombers, they would right now have a nuclear weapon, and it could be that half of the world would be eradicated," Trump said. Earlier in the interview, Trump defended his decision to take military action despite years of campaigning against"endless wars.

"because they’d use it," Trump said. "They’d blow up the world, they’d blow up the Middle East, they’d blow up Israel, they’d come here, they’d blow up Europe. " Kristen Welker pressed Trump on whether military action against Iran broke his"no new wars" campaign promise, prompting Trump to argue the strike was needed to prevent a nuclear threat.

Trump claimed the mission was consistent with his"America First" foreign policy platform because he views a nuclear Iran as a direct threat to the United States.

"I’m doing the world a service, but I’m doing our country a service," Trump said. "It’s America First. I’m doing our country a service.

""First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war," Trump said. "Why would I have built the strongest military in the world? " He also rejected comparisons to Vietnam and Iraq, arguing the Iran conflict was limited and nearing its conclusion. "This is not an endless war," Trump said.

"We’ve been doing this for three months. Much of it has been under the form a pretty good Former President Barack Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear agreement came back under scrutiny after Trump called the deal"stupid" and claimed Obama thought"he could bribe" Tehran.

"If we left tomorrow, if we just said, 'All right, let’s get out,' it’ll take them 15 or 20 years to rebuild back, but I’m not going to give them even that chance… They The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was reached in 2015 between Iran, the United States, other world powers and the European Union. The Obama administration said the agreement required Iran to reduce its uranium stockpile and accept limits on uranium enrichment and monitoring in exchange for phased sanctions relief..

At the time, his administration said the deal failed to protect U.S. national security interests and gave Iran access to money while only delaying its nuclear ambitions. Trump abruptly ended the sit-down with Welker after the host repeatedly challenged his claims about election fraud, California’s vote count and his proposed"anti-weaponization" fund. He"You’re a one-sided crooked network," Trump told Welker.

"Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.

" Fox News Digital reached out to former President Barack Obama for comment but did not immediately hear back. CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media. CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism.





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