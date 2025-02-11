Trump Reverses Course on Plastic Straws, Favors Plastic Over Paper

President Trump signed an executive order to reverse federal purchasing policies that encouraged paper straws and restricted plastic ones, marking a departure from the Biden administration's efforts to phase out single-use plastics.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to ban federal use of paper straws , deeming them ineffective and short-lived. In a move that directly opposes the Biden administration's policy to phase out single-use plastics, Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to cease purchasing paper straws and ensure their absence from agency buildings.

\Trump, a long-time critic of paper straws, even selling Trump-branded reusable plastic straws during his 2019 reelection campaign, justified the decision by stating, 'It's a ridiculous situation. We're going back to plastic straws.' He downplayed concerns regarding plastic's impact on the environment, asserting that 'plastic is not going to affect the shark very much as they're eating, as they're munching their way through the ocean.' \This decision stands in stark contrast to the growing global consensus on the detrimental effects of plastic pollution. Numerous U.S. states and cities have already implemented bans on plastic straws, and responsible businesses are actively reducing their plastic footprint. While plastic straws represent a small portion of the plastic waste problem, they symbolize a larger issue of single-use plastics contaminating our environment. Every minute, the equivalent of one garbage truck of plastic enters our oceans, wreaking havoc on marine life and ecosystems. Microplastics, resulting from plastic degradation, are accumulating in the food chain, posing a threat to human health as well. Global efforts are underway to address this crisis through a proposed international treaty aimed at curbing plastic production, promoting recycling, and tackling existing pollution. The U.S., a significant player in the global plastics market, faces pressure to align its policies with global sustainability goals.





6abc / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PLASTIC STRAWS PAPER STRAWS ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY DONALD TRUMP BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PLASTIC POLLUTION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Reverses Course on Paper Straws, Favors PlasticPresident Trump signed multiple executive orders on Monday, including one that directs the federal government to abandon biodegradable paper straws in favor of plastic. Trump's decision, which he announced last week, was met with criticism from environmental groups who argue that the move exacerbates the global plastic pollution crisis.

Read more »

Trump Reverses Biden's Plastic Straw Ban, Favors Return to PlasticPresident Trump signed an executive order Monday, reversing former President Biden's ban on plastic straws in the federal government. Trump, citing the ineffectiveness of paper straws, argues that the ban unfairly inconveniences consumers and favors a return to plastic straws.

Read more »

Trump White House reverses course, rescinds freeze on federal grantsThe administration’s move to halt spending earlier this week provoked a backlash.

Read more »

Trump Reverses Course on Gaza, Says No U.S. Troops NeededPresident Trump initially proposed deploying U.S. troops to take control of the Gaza Strip after the ongoing conflict with Hamas, but later clarified that no troops would be required. The proposal sparked global controversy, with some leaders praising it while others, including the U.N. Secretary-General, condemned it as 'ethnic cleansing'.

Read more »

Trump Administration Reverses Course on Several PoliciesIn the early weeks of his second term, President Trump's administration has reversed or backtracked on a number of actions and policies. These reversals include downplaying Trump's rhetoric on Gaza, rescinding a freeze on federal grants, and changes made by the Department of Justice. Some of these federal changes are temporary or set to be argued in the courts. The reversals could signal a struggle for the president to implement his sweeping changes, even with a Republican-controlled government.

Read more »

Shad Khan Buys Fairgrounds, Local Man Charged With Murder, Trump Reverses Plastic Straw BanThis news article covers a range of topics, from Shad Khan's purchase of the Jacksonville fairgrounds to a local murder charge and President Trump's decision to reverse the federal push against plastic straws. The article also highlights the global efforts to address the plastic pollution crisis.

Read more »