Trump reveals which performers will replace the ‘no talent’ singers that dropped out of Freedom 250 rally

“It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies!” Trump said of the event, slated to take place on the National Mall.

On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in magnificent Washington, D.C. , now totally beautified, and one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the World, and in celebration of our Country’s 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER!

” “It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies! ” Trump said of the event, slated to take place on the National Mall.

“We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home,” he continued. “All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years! ” introducing me with what has turned out to be one of the Greatest Hits of All Time, GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.

, and the amazing, who will sing Nessun Dorma, Hallelujah, Ave Maria, God Bless America, and others — Not since the legendary Luciano Pavarotti has there been such a voice! ” the president revealed. The US Army Band, Armed Forces Choir, US Marine Band and Joint Armed Forces Chorus will also perform “all of your favorite Hits,” according to Trump.

In a post on Truth Social Trump said, “We will have the fabulous Lee Greenwood introducing me with what has turned out to be one of the Greatest Hits of All Time, GOD BLESS THE U.S.A. ”Freedom 250, a group created via executive order by Trump, had announced last week that it booked several artists to perform at the Great American State Fair festivities.

, backed out after learning Freedom 250 was tied to the Trump administration – claiming to have been misled or citing other grievances. In a post on Truth Social Trump said, “We will have the fabulous Lee Greenwood introducing me with what has turned out to be one of the Greatest Hits of All Time, GOD BLESS THE U.S.A. ”





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News America 250 Donald Trump Vanilla Ice Washington Dc

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's UFC Freedom 250 Event Set for White House Lawn, Draws Parallels to Eiffel TowerPresident Donald Trump's uPcoming UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14 will be held outdoors at the White House, featuring a large temporary structure that may become permanent. The event, marking Trumps 80th birthday and Flag Day,includes a 5,000-person audience with military seats reserved, while 100,000 can watch on screens. Environmental concerns about outdoor summer fighting have been noted.

Read more »

Trump's Eiffel Tower Revelation and UFC Freedom 250's White House DebutFormer President Donald Trump shares an interesting fact about the Eiffel Tower's intended demolition and hints at a similar fate for his UFC arena on the White House lawn. The upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event faces mixed reactions, with some performers withdrawing due to political concerns.

Read more »

America 250: How the US has changed over the last 250 yearsFrom life expectancy to education to income to style and technology, here’s a look at how much the United States has changed over the last 250 years – and it’s significant.

Read more »

Trump Scraps Freedom 250 Plans (Sorry, Vanilla Ice), Will Now HeadlineIn a move sure to break the hearts of Vanilla Ice and his legion of fan, Trump announced that he's scrapping his Freedom 250 plans.

Read more »