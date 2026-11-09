Trump Retracts UFC Offer for White House Press Secretary

President Trump confirms his offer of the White House press secretary role to UFC CEO Dana White was a joke, leaving the position vacant after Katie Zacharia's brief tenure ended.

President Donald Trump clarified on Sunday that his recent offer of the White House press secretary position to Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White was merely a joke. Speaking to reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, the president explicitly stated he was not serious about the job offer he had announced via Truth Social on Saturday.

The Core Details of the Retracted Offer

The White House press secretary role has been empty for several weeks following the short-lived tenure of Katie Zacharia, who held the position for only five days last month. The position had been vacant since Zacharia departed on Friday, October 9.

Also read Trump says he offered UFC CEO Dana White the White House press secretary role

Trump told reporters that he was only kidding when he proposed White for the role. However, he noted that White still loves the idea of the position and plans to visit the president in Washington, D.C., on Monday to meet in person.

Stakeholder Positions and the Fight Club Connection

During his Saturday post on Truth Social, Trump had described White as a violent fighter and warrior, writing that he would be a press secretary like none other. He specifically urged White to accept the job and bring along several prominent mixed martial arts figures to serve as assistants.

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Trump listed Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris as the individuals he wanted to bring into the White House. He stated that these fighters were needed to defend the administration against what he termed the lunatic left.

Following the initial announcement, White shared an AI-generated image of himself standing at the White House press secretary podium while at an event in London. He confirmed his intention to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump shortly after the post went live.

Real-World Impact on White House Briefings

The vacated podium marks the third press secretary in Trump's second term, a period that began with Karoline Leavitt serving for the first 584 days. Leavitt, a former spokesperson for the 2024 presidential campaign, returned from maternity leave before announcing her departure in the summer.

Katie Zacharia was announced as the new press secretary in early October. She started her role on October 5 but left the position just five days later on Friday, October 9, leaving the White House without a official spokesperson.

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With Trump confirming the offer to White was a joke, it remains unclear who will fill the position. The White House deferred to the president's remarks when reached for further comment, and regular briefings have not resumed since Zacharia's departure.