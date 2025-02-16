Trump Resumes Delivery of Powerful Bombs to Israel Amid Gaza Tensions

The US has resumed shipments of potent MK-84 bombs to Israel under President Donald Trump, reversing a decision made by the previous Biden administration. The 2,000-pound bombs, known for their destructive power, were previously withheld due to concerns about civilian casualties in densely populated Gaza. This move comes amidst escalating tensions in the region following a fragile ceasefire agreement.

Israel has received a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from the United States after US President Donald Trump lifted a block imposed on the export of the munitions by the administration of predecessor Joe Biden , the defence ministry said. The MK-84 is an unguided 2,000-pound bomb, which can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.

The Biden administration declined to clear them for export to Israel out of concern about the impact on densely populated areas of Palestine's Gaza. The Biden administration sent thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after October 7, 2023, but later held up one of the shipments. The hold was lifted by Trump last month. 'The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump Administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States,' Defence Minister Israel Katz said late on Saturday. The shipment arrived after days of concern about whether a fragile ceasefire in Gaza agreed last month would hold, after both sides accused each other of violating the terms of the deal to halt fighting to allow the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails. Washington has announced assistance for Israel worth billions of dollars since Tel Aviv's brutal war on Gaza began





