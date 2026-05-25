Trump Responds to Iran Deal Criticism, Calls Critics 'Losers'

President Donald Trump fired up a furious Truth Social post, insisting any agreement he signs with Iran would be 'good and proper' and branding Republican critics as 'losers.' He also turned directly on critics inside his own movement, insisting they know nothing about something they are critical about. The sharp response came after a growing chorus of Republicans erupted over reports that the developing framework with Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, establish a 60-day ceasefire and continue negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program while details are finalized.

President Donald Trump lashed out at Republican critics on Sunday after allies including Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham warned his emerging Iran deal could become a 'disastrous mistake.

' The extraordinary public feud exposed deep cracks inside the GOP as some hawks openly questioned whether Trump was on the verge of repeating the Obama-era nuclear agreement he once denounced as catastrophic. Trump fired up a furious Truth Social post, insisting any agreement he signs with Iran would be 'good and proper' and branding Republican critics as 'losers.

' 'If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon,' Trump wrote. 'Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn't even fully negotiated yet.

' The president then turned directly on critics inside his own movement. 'So don't listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about,' Trump added. 'Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don't make bad deals!

' The sharp response came after a growing chorus of Republicans erupted over reports that the developing framework with Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, establish a 60-day ceasefire and continue negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program while details are finalized. Donald Trump insisted the Iran agreement currently being negotiated is 'THE EXACT OPPOSITE' of the Obama-era nuclear deal he withdrew from in 2018 and said critics were attacking something that was not yet fully finalized.

Ted Cruz called Trump's strike against Iran the 'most consequential' decision of his second term warning the president not to squander the military pressure. Lindsey Graham warned that any agreement leaving Iran as a dominant force in the Middle East could become a 'nightmare for Israel' and questioned the entire purpose of the conflict. Senators including Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham openly sounded the alarm over the pending agreement.

Cruz delivered one of the sharpest attacks over the weekend, saying he was 'deeply concerned' by what he was hearing from inside the administration.

'If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime - still run by Islamists who chant 'death to America' - now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake,' Cruz wrote on X. 'The details are still coming out - and I pray the early reports are wrong - but the fact that Biden's Rob Malley is praising the deal is not encouraging,' he added, referring to the former Biden Iran envoy who helped negotiate the 2015 Obama nuclear deal. Cruz's warning then triggered a flood of criticism from other Republican national security hawks.

Sen. Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, blasted the proposed 60-day ceasefire and warned 'everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would be for naught.

' Graham, one of Trump's closest allies in Washington, also publicly questioned the direction of the talks and warned that any agreement leaving Iran as a dominant regional power would be disastrous for Israel. 'It makes one wonder why the war started to begin with if these perceptions are accurate,' Graham wrote on X. The South Carolina senator later softened his criticism somewhat, suggesting he could support the broader arrangement if it resulted in a major expansion of the Abraham Accords - the Trump-brokered agreements that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations during his first term.

Graham said adding countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan to the accords would be 'beyond transformative for the region and world' and called it a potentially 'brilliant move by President Trump.

' Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on March 7, 2026 as part of air strikes on targets in the Iranian capital Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman's northern Musandam Peninsul





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Iran Deal Republican Critics Ted Cruz Lindsey Graham Strait Of Hormuz Abraham Accords Obama-Era Nuclear Deal Biden Iran Envoy Operation Epic Fury Iran Regime Islamists Death To America Enrich Uranium Develop Nuclear Weapons Effective Control Over The Strait Of Hormuz Biden's Rob Malley Senators Including Ted Cruz And Lindsey Graham Republican National Security Hawks Sen. Roger Wicker Graham One Of Trump's Closest Allies In Washington Abraham Accords - The Trump-Brokered Agreement Saudi Arabia Qatar Pakistan Vessels Are Seen Anchored In The Strait Of Hor Off The Port City Of Khasab On Oman's Northern Mus

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