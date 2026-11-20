President Donald Trump says he would launch the war against Iran again, as JD Vance blames midterm losses on voter anger over the conflict and oil prices.

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While highlighting Navy operations and oil prices, Trump labeled Iran's leadership as evil and detailed historical conflict. Ultimately, he emphasized that the U.S. cannot allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon under any circumstances.said Friday that he would still have launched the military operation against Iran, pushing back against reports of friction with Vice President JD Vance after Vance attributed Republican midterm election losses to the ongoing conflict.

Also read Trump blasts Vance-negotiated Iran deal as a ‘waste of time’

Speaking to reporters following his trip to Asia, Trump addressed questions about whether he was displeased with Vance’s post-election assessment that the conflict drove Democratic gains in the next Congress.

"I didn't say I was unhappy with it," Trump said alongside Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "I thought the statement was fine, except I would have had one other thing that if we're asked, I would have said that: ‘Would you do it again? ’ Absolutely. The answer is yes, because we cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

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"President Donald Trump on Friday defended Vice President JD Vance's assessment of the GOP setbacks in the midterm elections that he blamed on the Iran war. Trump said he would have launched the war despite the political costs, citing Tehran's nuclear ambitions and the threat it poses in the Middle East.

The remarks followed a series of posts on X by Vance a day after the midterm elections, in which Democrats won majorities in both the House and the Senate — along with"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote.

"If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost.

And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.

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""The war drove up prices, fuel prices far less than I thought," Trump said. "I thought it would go up to $300 a barrel. You know, it's almost down to $80 a barrel right now.

"Vance affirmed that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon justified the political cost, while emphasizing his alignment with Trump. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a news conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center on Oct. 21, 2025 in Kiryat Gat, Israel.is absolutely what we need to be doing," Vance said.

"It's the biggest state sponsor of terrorism. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it as leverage or, God forbid, they would attack and kill thousands, hundreds of thousands, potentially, of innocent people.

""I think the president is the one who makes the decision, and the president has said he would do it again," Vance added. "My view is that my goal, and my job, is to support the president of the United States. "