President Donald Trump shared a photo of a proposed gold TrumpCare card on Truth Social and told Fox News he might work with Democrats on universal healthcare despite a Democratic majority in Congress.

President Donald Trump on Saturday reposted a photo of a gold TrumpCare card proposed by Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to advance a plan for universal healthcare, as he told Fox News that he might be open to working with Democrats on a plan.

The president posted a screenshot of El-Sayed’s X post on his namesake social media platform, Truth Social on Saturday. The screenshot, which was posted without a caption, shows images of a gold TrumpCare and reads “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.

Also read SAG-AFTRA Launches Healthcare Task Force to Advocate for Universal Care

” What Trump said on Fox News Also on Saturday, Trump called into Fox News to talk about how his final two years in office will look under a Democratic majority in Congress. He continued to threaten vetoes, but also said he can see collaboration.

"There's a chance that we can do better than we did where we had a very small majority with the Republicans," he said. "They are going to send things, and not all of their things are bad. They have some good points on health care, and they have some bad points, and we have some good things, and probably they would say we have some bad things.

But there's a chance we could get great health care and a lot of other things, and we do it in a bipartisan way.

Advertisement

" Newsweek reached out to the White House via email Saturday for comment on Trump's post on TruthSocial. Trump has also told reporters at a press conference Friday that he is “open to great healthcare” and sees the possibility of getting “a lot of great things done” with a Democrat-controlled Congress. What is TrumpCare? Universal health care has been a core doctrine of Democrat El-Sayed’s politics since he ran for governor of Michigan and lost in 2018.

After defeating Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race as part of a ‘"blue wave’ that swept the midterms, El-Sayed posted a video on X calling Trump “habibi” and telling him that if he “wanted to be the most popular President in America,” he should implement TrumpCare for All.

“You can put your name all over it. You can even give them a gold card,” said El-Sayed. The gold card mock-up features "TrumpCare" in a large font on the front and "Show this card at any doctor, hospital clinic, or pharmacy in the United States" on the back. The design appears similar to the Trump Gold Card, touted to wealthy foreigners seeking a U.S. visa.

El-Sayed studied medicine and previously worked with local health departments, according to his campaign website. He wrote "Medicare for All: A Citizen’s Guide," which details a proposal for building a healthcare system that guarantees affordable care for all Americans. While serving as the health director for Wayne County, he helped launch a program that helped erase millions of dollars in medical debt for residents.

In 2020, El-Sayed was selected to serve on President Joe Biden's Unity Task Force for Healthcare to help lower prescription drug prices. On his campaign website, El-Sayed describes Medicare for All as covering all necessary healthcare for every single American. He also says he favors getting rid of all medical debt for every American "immediately.

" Newsweek emailed El-Sayed’s senatorial campaign for further comment via email Saturday. In a social media post Saturday, El-Sayed responded to a post about the president’s TruthSocial declaration, saying “Let’s get to work, then. Ready when you are @realDonaldTrump. ” "I mean, I could sit there for two years and one month and just veto everything, veto everything, and nothing would get done for anyone, and that's not the way to go," Trump said during his call with Fox News.

President Donald Trump on Saturday reposted a photo of a gold TrumpCare card proposed by Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to advance a plan for universal healthcare, as he told Fox News that he might be open to working with Democrats on a plan. The screenshot, which was posted without a caption, shows images of a gold TrumpCare and reads “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.

”Also on Saturday, Trump called into Fox News to talk about how his final two years in office will look under a Democratic majority in Congress.

Advertisement

"There's a chance that we can do better than we did where we had a very small majority with the Republicans," he said. "They are going to send things, and not all of their things are bad. They have some good points on health care, and they have some bad points, and we have some good things, and probably they would say we have some bad things.

But there's a chance we could get great health care and a lot of other things, and we do it in a bipartisan way.

"reached out to the White House via email Saturday for comment on Trump's post on TruthSocial. Trump has also told reporters at a press conference Friday that he is “open to great healthcare” and sees the possibility of getting “a lot of great things done” with a Democrat-controlled Congress. Universal health care has been a core doctrine of Democrat El-Sayed’s politics since he ran for governor of Michigan and lost in 2018.

After defeating Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race as part of a ‘"blue wave’ that swept the midterms, El-Sayedcalling Trump “habibi” and telling him that if he “wanted to be the most popular President in America,” he should implement TrumpCare for All. The gold card mock-up features"TrumpCare" in a large font on the front and"Show this card at any doctor, hospital clinic, or pharmacy in the United States" on the back.

The design appears similar to the Trump Gold Card, touted to wealthy foreigners seeking a U.S. visa. Abdul El-Sayed Says ‘Trumpcare for All’ Is Really Popular: What Polls Show El-Sayed studied medicine and previously worked with local health departments, according to his campaign website. He wrote"Medicare for All: A Citizen’s Guide," which details a proposal for building a healthcare system that guarantees affordable care for all Americans.

While serving as the health director for Wayne County, he helped launch a program that helped erase millions of dollars in medical debt for residents. In 2020, El-Sayed was selected to serve on President Joe Biden's Unity Task Force for Healthcare to help lower prescription drug prices. On his campaign website, El-Sayed describes Medicare for All as covering all necessary healthcare for every single American. He also says he favors getting rid of all medical debt for every American"immediately.

"In a social media post Saturday, El-Sayed responded to a post about the president’s TruthSocial declaration, saying “Let’s get to work, then. Ready when you are @realDonaldTrump. ” "I mean, I could sit there for two years and one month and just veto everything, veto everything, and nothing would get done for anyone, and that's not the way to go," Trump said during his call with Fox News.