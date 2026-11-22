U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 21 reposted a social media proposal by Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to create a universal healthcare program called 'TrumpCare.'

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 21 reposted a social media proposal by Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to create a universal healthcare program called "TrumpCare.

"President Donald Trump reposted a social media proposal by Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to create a universal healthcare program called"TrumpCare. " On Truth Social, Trump reposted an image where El-Sayed created mock-ups of a gold-colored TrumpCare insurance card. "Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave," El-Sayed wrote in his post.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed Elected to U.S. Senate in Michigan

President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 21 reposted a proposal by Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed suggesting he create a universal healthcare program called "TrumpCare.

""If the President is serious about meeting the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country, I’m ready to work alongside leaders in the Senate like Senators Van Hollen, Sanders, Wyden, and Warren to deliver. President Trump, give me a call. I’m happy to chat," El-Sayed said when Fox asked for a response.

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"Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave," El-Sayed wrote as a caption. In another social media post on Nov. 17, El-Sayed stood next to two framed photos — an AI image of Trump in the form of Jesus and a TrumpCare card mock-up — and again asked the president to consider the Medicare for All proposal.

"You want to be the most popular president in the history of America," El-Sayed said. "There's one way to do that. TrumpCare for All. It's really popular.

People really want healthcare. You can put your name all over it. You can even give them a gold card. I'm right here, ready to work with you.

Let's get it done.

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""The Radical Democrats’ socialist proposal for a government takeover of healthcare should really be called ‘Medicare for None’ as it destroys access to the life-saving care Americans rely on daily," White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told Fox News Digital. The information in this story is from FOX 2 reporting and from social media posts by President Donald Trump and Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, as well as previous Fox reporting. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.