Trump Replaces Susie Wiles With Stephen Miller As White House Chief of Staff

President Trump appointed Stephen Miller as the new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles, following Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections that shifted congressional control to Democrats.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Stephen Miller is replacing Susie Wiles as the White House chief of staff. This leadership change occurred just days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. The appointment signals a strategic shift in the administration's internal operations during a period of significant political setback.

Miller Replaces Wiles After GOP Midterm Loss

Trump declared the personnel change on his social media platform, stating that Miller would assume the role immediately. Wiles will depart her post as chief of staff but will continue to work for Trump's political organization. This decision marks the end of Wiles' tenure as the longest-serving White House chief of staff in Trump's history. She served longer than any of the four chiefs of staff Trump cycled through during his first term in office.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles after midterm losses

The timing of this executive move is closely tied to the political results from Tuesday. The Republican party suffered a major defeat in the midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of Congress to the Democrats. This loss represents a significant repudiation of Trump and his policy agenda by the American electorate. The administration is now responding to this political shift with internal restructuring.

Miller Leads Immigration Policy and Inner Circle

Stephen Miller has long been a key member of Trump's inner circle and a trusted aide. He is widely recognized as a primary architect of the administration's hard-line immigration policies. His rise to the position of chief of staff reflects his central role in shaping the president's domestic agenda. Miller brings a history of loyalty and ideological alignment with the president's most controversial stances.

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Susie Wiles served as the first woman to ever hold the post of White House chief of staff. She is described as a steely political operator and a longtime adviser to Trump. Her departure comes months after she publicly shared that she no showed evidence of breast cancer. She had undergone months of treatment for the disease, a diagnosis she revealed in March 2026.

Wider Political Shifts and Other Departures

The political landscape in Washington has changed drastically following the elections. Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress, marking a major shift in legislative power. In Arizona, Democrats also won control of both legislative chambers and retained the governor's office. This gave the party its first trifecta in the state since 1966. Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs continues to hold office in this historic context.

Other high-profile changes are rippling through the federal government. Jason Reding Quiñones, the top federal prosecutor in Miami, resigned on Friday. He had been tasked with overseeing investigations into foes of President Trump. His resignation follows frustrations among Washington officials with his management of these sensitive cases. Quiñones joins other Justice Department officials who are departing in the wake of the midterm elections.

Health and legislative availability are also being impacted by recent events. Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy was discharged from the hospital on Friday. He had suffered a stroke and stated he will miss several weeks of votes for recovery. This absence further alters the dynamics of the Democratic-controlled Senate. The political class is adjusting to a new reality with reduced Republican influence and new personnel challenges.

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International Reactions and Administrative Outlook

Internationally, the political shift has drawn attention from religious and global leaders. Pope Leo XIV expressed pride in being an American during a conversation on the papal plane. He stated he was proud to exercise his right to vote in the U.S. midterm elections. The Pope noted that the election results gave control of Congress to the Democrats. He characterized this outcome as a repudiation of Trump and his policies.

The administration now faces the task of governing with a Congress controlled by the opposition. Stephen Miller must navigate this new legislative environment as chief of staff. Susie Wiles will pivot her efforts to the political organization, supporting Trump's future campaigns. The immediate focus for the White House is managing the fallout from the election and adjusting to the new power dynamic. The coming weeks will test the resilience of the administration in this changed political landscape.