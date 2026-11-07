Trump Replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as new White House Chief of Staff, replacing Susie Wiles, marking a major shift in administration leadership after midterm losses.

President Donald Trump has initiated a significant restructuring of his executive branch leadership by appointing Stephen Miller to serve as the new White House Chief of Staff. This personnel decision follows the Republican Party's substantial losses in the recent midterm elections, signaling a potential shift in the administration's operational dynamics. The announcement was made on Friday via a post on Truth Social, where the President confirmed that Miller, currently the Deputy Chief of Staff, would assume the top administrative role effective Monday, November 9, 2026.

Miller Appointed After Midterm Electoral Defeat

Stephen Miller takes over the Chief of Staff position from Susie Wiles, who has been reassigned to lead the Trump Political Operation. President Trump publicly praised Wiles for her outstanding performance during her tenure, thanking her for her service as Chief of Staff and noting that she had done a great job. This move comes just days after Republicans suffered an unprecedented defeat in the midterms, with Democrats preparing to assume control of both chambers of Congress. The transition raises immediate questions regarding the future direction of the administration under Miller, a conservative strategist known for his close involvement in critical domestic policy decisions, particularly those concerning immigration.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

Wiles Transfers to Political Operation Role

Susie Wiles confirmed her departure from the White House staff in a post on X on Friday, stating that it was her last day in the role. She expressed that serving President Trump had been the honor of a lifetime, highlighting achievements such as securing the border, cutting taxes, and strengthening the economy. While Wiles moves to a political role, President Trump acknowledged that he had wanted to make a change, adding that sometimes in life, one must make moves to ensure progress. This shift suggests that the electoral setbacks have prompted the President to rethink his internal team structure, despite previous indications to the contrary.

White House Defies Previous Denials of Shakeup

The appointment of Stephen Miller contradicts earlier statements from the White House regarding cabinet stability. On Tuesday night, during an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, President Trump insisted he did not intend to undertake a broader shakeup, stating that the midterm results had nothing to do with his Cabinet. However, by Friday, the administration had reversed this stance. White House spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez had previously dismissed rumors of a shakeup as self-serving stories designed to undermine the President, but her statement came just twenty-four hours before the major personnel announcement was made.

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Broader Implications for Cabinet and Leadership

Leadership changes in the Chief of Staff office often ripple through the entire executive branch, affecting other high-profile figures. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently facing renewed speculation regarding his political future and a potential 2028 presidential campaign. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under intense pressure due to questions surrounding the administration's Iran policy and faces articles of impeachment when lawmakers return to Congress next week. These developments indicate that the midterm defeat may trigger a wider reassessment of the administration's senior leadership beyond just the West Wing.

Rising Pressure on Other Administration Officials

The political climate has become increasingly volatile for other key members of the Trump administration, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. Vice President JD Vance has begun publicly distinguishing himself from the President regarding matters of war, signaling potential internal divisions. FBI Director Kash Patel, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy are also among the figures now under heightened scrutiny as the administration navigates this politically difficult period. President Trump admitted to 60 Minutes that he expected to fire at least one person following the losses, although he claimed to love his Cabinet, suggesting that further changes may be imminent as the new Congress convenes.