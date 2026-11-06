Trump Replaces Susie Wiles With Stephen Miller As Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump announces Susie Wiles will leave the White House Chief of Staff role, replaced by Stephen Miller, following Republican midterm losses and criticism of campaign strategy.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is replacing Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff with senior adviser Stephen Miller. The personnel change takes effect on Monday, marking a significant shift in the administration's internal power structure just days after Republicans suffered notable losses in the midterm elections. Wiles will transition from the West Wing to lead the Trump Political Operation, a move designed to keep her close to the President despite the departure from her executive role.

The Leadership Transition Details

Trump publicly praised Wiles for her performance in the Chief of Staff position, stating she had done an outstanding job. Despite the positive public remarks, the decision to hand control of the White House operations to Miller has triggered immediate backlash among Wiles' allies. The timing of the shake-up suggests an effort to reset the administration's operational approach in the wake of bruising electoral results that have left Republicans questioning their campaign strategies.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles after midterm losses

Stephen Miller Takes Command Role

Stephen Miller, a hardline adviser known for his influence on immigration and border policies, is now set to take over the powerful Chief of Staff position. Supporters within the conservative movement have described Miller as Trump's wartime general, signaling a shift toward a more aggressive and disciplined management style in the executive branch. Mike Davis, a conservative lawyer and Trump ally, publicly supported the appointment by calling Miller the perfect man for the moment to serve in this high-pressure capacity.

Reactions From Key Political Allies

Mike Davis reacted strongly to the announcement, emphasizing that Wiles had served Trump extremely effectively for years. Davis highlighted that Wiles was instrumental in leading Trump's political comeback after 2020, a recovery he characterized as the best-ever comeback in American history. While Davis defended Wiles's past contributions, he simultaneously endorsed the new direction under Miller, acknowledging the need for a strong wartime general to navigate the current political landscape.

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Defense Secretary And Broader Impact

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth offered minimal commentary on the leadership change, offering only the brief statement that the administration now has patriots in control. This succinct response underscores the administration's focus on unity and strength rather than internal deliberation. The transition places Miller in a position to directly influence policy implementation and daily operations within the White House, a role that has become increasingly critical following the midterm setbacks.

Next Steps For The Administration

With Miller assuming control on Monday, the White House will likely see an immediate adjustment in how decisions are prioritized and executed. Wiles's move to the Trump Political Operation ensures that her political acumen remains utilized within the broader campaign framework, even as she steps away from the day-to-day management of the executive branch. This restructuring aims to address the fallout from the midterms while positioning the administration for the challenges ahead in the remaining term.