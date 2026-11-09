Trump: Renewed US Strikes on Iran Highly Unlikely If Strong Deal Reached

President Donald Trump states military action against Iran is unlikely if a strong agreement is signed. He confirms US forces remain ready while highlighting economic pressure and infrastructure threats.

President Donald Trump declared that renewed United States military strikes against Iran are highly unlikely if negotiations result in a strong agreement, while simultaneously warning that American forces remain fully prepared to launch another major offensive if the situation demands it. The statement came as the administration continues to balance diplomatic leverage with significant military readiness in the Middle East.

Military Readiness and Strategic Warnings

Trump cited the devastating losses inflicted on Iran's military capabilities, alongside mounting economic pressure from U.S. sanctions and a sweeping naval blockade, as primary reasons he expects Tehran to reach an agreement without further major strikes. The president emphasized that Washington retains the capacity to inflict considerably more damage if necessary, stating that Iranian forces are withering away financially and that the U.S. could finish them off militarily if needed.

Also read U.S. carries out targeted strikes on Iran as Tehran's leaders weigh mediator's proposals

Confirming the heightened state of alert, Trump noted that a third U.S. aircraft carrier had just arrived in the region. He described all three carriers as fully locked and loaded and stated that American forces are ready for immediate action. This deployment underscores the administration's resolve to maintain pressure on the Islamic Republic while keeping diplomatic avenues open.

Diplomatic Timeline and Infrastructure Threats

Two diplomatic sources revealed that Trump had given Vice President JD Vance and other senior administration officials a few days to reach an agreement with Tehran. This short timeline coincided with preparations by Israel and the United States for possible renewed American strikes, although the president ultimately issued no attack order. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations with senior Israeli security officials on Friday as these preparations continued.

Advertisement

During a CNN interview, Trump warned that American forces could destroy dozens of Iranian bridges within an hour. He specified that there are 38 bridges in their sight that could be knocked down in literally one hour, but expressed a reluctance to devastate such infrastructure because rebuilding could take a decade. He also extended these warnings to Iranian power plants, suggesting another major offensive could leave the country facing 10 to 15 years of reconstruction.

Nuclear Concerns and Economic Pressure

Trump asserted that American strikes had destroyed Iran's air defenses and severely crippled its ability to manufacture missiles and drones. He estimated that the regime's missile production had fallen to roughly ten percent of its previous capacity, while drone production dropped to approximately 15 percent following strikes on weapons factories. He also mentioned that American forces were continuing to monitor three previously struck nuclear sites and Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified underground facility that has not been targeted.

The White House is intensifying its economic campaign by establishing Task Force Iron Gate, a new initiative targeting weapons, restricted technology, and illicit financial flows through Iran's land routes. This move complements the existing American naval blockade and aims to choke off Iran's remaining supply routes. Trump maintained that preventing the regime from obtaining nuclear weapons outweighed the political consequences of the ongoing military campaign.

Political Context and Future Outlook

Trump claimed that Washington and Tehran had been close to reaching an agreement before last week's midterm elections, which he argued encouraged Iran to hold out for more favorable terms. He stated that he is not looking to escalate military operations following the elections and sees no reason to do so. The president stood by his decision to launch the initial campaign, insisting that Iran could never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters later Sunday, Trump expressed a preference to avoid inflicting widespread destruction on Iran's civilian infrastructure, noting that he did not like the burden such damage would place on the people. Despite his desire for a diplomatic resolution, he confirmed that the U.S. retains the ability to strike rapidly if the diplomatic efforts fail to produce a satisfactory outcome for the United States.