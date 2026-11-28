President Donald Trump ignores midterm losses by reinstating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and expanding tariffs, defying historical precedent and voter anger over inflation.

President Donald Trump is rejecting the standard political compromise expected after midterm elections, choosing instead to reinforce policies that voters explicitly rejected. This shift occurred following the recent electoral losses that granted Democrats majorities in both the House and the Senate. Trump's refusal to pivot comes despite widespread public dissatisfaction with the current economic direction.

Reinstating Billionaire Leadership and Tariffs

Trump successfully pressured the board of Nvidia to reinstall billionaire Jensen Huang as the company's chief executive officer. This decision contradicts the findings of The AP Voter Poll, where seven in ten respondents stated that the economy is rigged in favor of the wealthy. Trump stated that Huang was overjoy to return, describing the move as a second term for his ally. Huang had previously been ousted after admitting to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, who is connected to the Chinese government, though Beijing denies any espionage claims.

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On Wednesday, Trump also introduced new tariffs targeting China, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union. Despite two-thirds of voters stating that existing import taxes have harmed the economy and worsened inflation, the President showed no hesitation. He did not publicly defend the new rates, even though he has previously called tariffs a favorite word. Instead, he focused his Thanksgiving message on defending White House renovations and accusing the government of publishing fake economic data.

Historical Precedent and Political Isolation

Political historians note that Trump's behavior diverges sharply from past presidents who adapted after midterm defeats. George Washington University professor Matthew Dallek highlighted that Bill Clinton overhauled welfare after 1994 losses, while George W. Bush increased troops in Iraq following setbacks in 2006. Barack Obama also secured bipartisan deficit deals after 2010 losses. Dallek described Trump's current path as political hari-kari that may lead to self-destruction for the Republican party.

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The midterm results represented a deeper national repudiation than previous cycles, shaking the assumption that politics is defined by red and blue states. The White House declined to comment on whether the election outcome prompted a policy reconsideration. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia criticized the President for digging into unpopular stances on immigration and trade despite the clear voter message.

Economic Impact and Global Stances

Voters expressed a strong desire for affordability, yet Trump has not presented concrete solutions. He recently sidestepped a Federal Reserve report showing that the main personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.8 percent over the past year. Instead, he focused on recent declines in gasoline prices, implying they were artificially high before the November 3 election. Energy costs had initially climbed after Trump launched a war with Iran in February.

On Thanksgiving, Trump also defended his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, offering no clarity on future steps regarding the Iran conflict. He claimed at Mar-a-Lago that Democrats would be intimidated by his veto power and promised a bipartisan relationship. This stance follows online posts featuring a cartoon of Trump as the mafia boss from The Godfather, suggesting he would freely veto legislation. The combination of global tensions and domestic economic strain defines this critical period for the administration.