Trump Rejects Iranian Peace Proposal as Ceasefire Teeters on the Brink

President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran's latest peace offer, claiming the current ceasefire is nearly dead and demanding the full handover of Iran's uranium stockpile.

President Donald Trump has convened an emergency meeting with his top national security advisors to determine a strategic path forward following the collapse of peace negotiations with Iran .

The President announced on Monday that he has formally rejected the most recent proposal submitted by Tehran, describing the document as unbelievably weak and a piece of garbage. In a stark assessment of the current diplomatic situation, Trump stated that the existing ceasefire is effectively on massive life support, comparing the situation to a patient with only a one percent chance of survival.

The President admitted that he did not even finish reading the proposal because it failed to meet his primary demand: the total surrender of Iran's uranium stockpile to the United States government. The deadlock between the two nations has reached a critical point as the White House and the Iranian Foreign Ministry remain miles apart on core issues.

According to reports from Axios, the Iranian government has countered with a set of demands that include the immediate cessation of the United States naval blockade of Iranian ports, the release of billions of dollars in frozen bank assets, and the provision of security guarantees for militant allies in Lebanon. On the other side, Trump remains adamant that Tehran must hand over its entire nuclear stockpile.

Iran has suggested transferring the materials to an allied nation such as Russia, but the United States has rejected this compromise. Furthermore, Trump claimed during a press conference that the stockpile exists as nuclear dust, buried under rubble from previous American military strikes, and asserted that only the United States or China possess the technical capability to retrieve it. The reaction from Tehran has been one of defiance and resolve.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a stern warning to the American administration, stating that Iran will never bow its head before an enemy. He emphasized that engaging in dialogue or negotiation does not equate to surrender or retreat. This diplomatic breakdown has sent shockwaves through the global energy market. With the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz continuing and no peace agreement in sight, Brent crude oil futures have surged to approximately 104 dollars per barrel.

The economic instability reflects the precarious nature of the region, where oil tankers continue to face threats from Iranian mines and speedboat attacks, while the US Navy maintains its strict blockade of Iranian ports. This current crisis follows a fragile ceasefire established in April, which was born out of intense pressure after Trump threatened the total destruction of Iranian civilization.

While the agreement was originally designed as a temporary two-week measure, it was extended indefinitely due to the intervention of foreign mediators, including officials from Pakistan. However, both the United States and Iran have repeatedly accused one another of violating the terms of this arrangement. The Trump administration's most recent proposal aimed to end the war, reopen the vital shipping lanes of the Strait of Hormuz, and completely roll back Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Despite these efforts, the lack of mutual trust and the rigid demands of both parties have left the region on the edge of a renewed and potentially devastating conflict





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Iran Nuclear Proliferation Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE': Trump rejects Iran's ceasefire deal, accusing of 'playing games'Iran sent a response to the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal shared via Pakistani mediators. President Donald Trump quickly rejected the deal.

Read more »

Iran rejects US ceasefire offer; Trump threatens to resume bombingIran has responded to America's latest ceasefire proposal, which President Trump has rejected. The Trump administration's latest proposal aimed to end the war with Iran, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and roll back its nuclear program. Another sticking point in negotiations is Iran's highly enriched uranium, with the UN nuclear agency stating that Iran has more than 440 kg of enriched up to 60% purity, a short technical step before weapons-grade uranium.

Read more »

Bitcoin Rises 2.3% After Trump Rejects Iran's Peace OfferBitcoin dropped to $80,520 before whipsawing 2.3% to nearly $82,350 in a few hours as US President Donald Trump flatly turned down Iran’s counteroffer to end the war.

Read more »

Back to square one: Trump rejects Iran’s response to proposed peace proposal as ‘totally unacceptable’Daily on Defense: Back to square one on Iran, Trump calls Iran's response 'totally unacceptable,” Zelensky wants U.S. guarantee on prisoner swap, and Hegseth, Kelly lock horns.

Read more »