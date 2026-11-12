Trump Recommends Tim Cook Replace Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

President Donald Trump suggests former Apple CEO Tim Cook take over Nvidia after Jensen Huang's resignation amid scandal and spy allegations. Congressional subpoenas loom.

President Donald Trump has publicly suggested that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should assume leadership of Nvidia, following the abrupt resignation of Jensen Huang. The recommendation appeared on Trump's social media platform just hours after news confirmed that Huang would step down from his role as chief executive. Trump described Huang as having done a fantastic job, while positioning Cook as the sole viable candidate to replace him.

The Mechanics of Nvidia Leadership Transition

Huang resigned from his position as CEO of Nvidia on Thursday after co-founding the company 33 years prior. Under his stewardship, the organization grew to become the most valuable company in the United States. The transition comes at a volatile time for the microchip giant, which currently holds a market valuation of approximately $4 trillion. The stock price plummeted following reports of Huang's personal scandals.

Also read Trump briefed on Jensen Huang spy claim as Nvidia's $25M gift scrutinized

The immediate trigger for this leadership vacuum involves serious allegations regarding Huang's conduct. A report from the New York Times on Wednesday detailed that the 63-year-old CEO engaged in an affair with a subordinate named Kimberly Powell. This revelation was followed by additional reporting concerning a second relationship with an executive at Singapore-based data company Megaspeed. That individual is identified in reports as Alice Huang, who has no familial relation to the former Nvidia boss.

Stakeholder Positions on the Scandal

The dual affairs have raised significant security concerns, particularly regarding the second individual involved. Reports indicate that Alice Huang is an alleged Chinese spy. Questions are now being raised about how the spy may have influenced or duped Huang, potentially compromising the integrity of the company's most advanced technologies. The situation has shocked the leadership of the $4 trillion company and triggered an internal investigation.

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Tim Cook, who recently stepped down as Apple's CEO after 15 years leading the company in early September, has been highlighted by President Trump as the ideal replacement. Both Cook and Huang share warm relationships with the president. Trump has previously lauded their innovative companies for leading US tech development in the competitive race against China. Both executives joined the president on his trip to China in May, highlighting their shared history with the administration.

Congressional Scrutiny and Legal Implications

Despite Huang's close ties to the White House, Republican lawmakers are demanding answers. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was briefed on Huang's affair with the alleged spy before allowing him to board Air Force One for part of the journey to China. Nevertheless, the president permitted the trip to proceed. Now, legislative bodies are moving to investigate the breach of trust and potential espionage risks.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer told CNBC on Thursday that he views Huang's previous dismissiveness of concerns about China's access to advanced chips as arrogant. Cramer stated he would be happy to support a subpoena to force Huang's testimony. This sentiment is echoed by powerful committee chairs who are determined to uncover the full extent of the security implications. The investigation is expected to focus heavily on the alleged espionage activities.

Next Steps and Market Impact

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party John Moolenaar, and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Rick Crawford have all voiced support for subpoenaing Huang. The three lawmakers sent a letter to the former CEO last week, asking him to appear for a joint, closed-door briefing regarding the allegations. Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, were previously seen with former Apple CEO Tim Cook during a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 24.

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Although Huang has resigned, the legal and investigative processes are just beginning. Reports indicate that Huang is expected to cooperate with lawmakers and meet with them behind closed doors. However, it remains unclear how his departure from Nvidia will impact the ongoing probe or the agreement to testify. Lawmakers are eager to hear exactly what happened, particularly concerning the alleged spy. The departure of a founder after three decades marks a historic end to an era of rapid growth for the company.