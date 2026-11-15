Trump rebuffs oversight with claims his critics are 'corrupt.' Experts say it’s a tactic

President Trump's increasing claims that his political opponents are criminals or 'corrupt' are in line with a tactic used by strongmen and authoritarian regimes, experts say.

The Justice Department has threatened California election officials over ballot demands. Rep. Robert Garcia of Long Beach is poised to lead a House Oversight panel that has promised probes of Trump and his family, who deny wrongdoing.from congressional Democrats come January, President Trump and his supporters have increasingly turned to a tactic experts say they recognize from authoritarian regimes the world over.

Without evidence or any clear legal reasoning, they’ve accused their political opponents of being criminal or “corrupt. ”that the Democratic Party is led by “one of the most Corrupt and anti-American groups of political leaders and hacks in the history of our Country, and even the World,” and that there is “Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States.

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”He said Democrats cheated to win the midterms and are now “illegally threatening Republicans with knowingly false accusations and charges. ” He also renewed hisfor the prosecution of six Democratic lawmakers who advised U.S. military personnel not to follow illegal orders — calling them the “Seditious Six” — and wrote, “THE DEMOCRATS ARE CORRUPT AND EVIL, and I am the exact opposite. ” Trump’s posts followed White House Counsel Will Scharf warning Democratic lawmakers — including Rep.

Robert Garcia , the likely next chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee — that they coulddemanding some of those same officials appear before a federal grand jury to discuss their handling of the ballot demands. Experts said Trump’s latest flurry of accusations and threats is clearly a reaction to his current political situation — after a monumental reckoning from voters concerned with corruption and ahead of his first real investigative oversight from an adversarial Congress in years.

It is a moment of unique vulnerability, they said — the sort that causes strongmen to cast aspersions on opponents and rivals. Barbara Geddes, a political science professor emeritus at UCLA who has studied dictators for 25 years, said Trump’s message is a familiar one.

“Accusations of corruption are extremely common and they’re used all over the world by dictators” and “people who are sliding into dictatorship. ” Geddes said the tactic isn’t new for Trump but may be “ramping up” because “the Democrats, pretty successfully, have used the corruption charge against Trump.

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” Kim Lane Scheppele, a Princeton University professor who studies the rise and fall of democracies and has lived in Russia and Hungary, said Trump hasn’t gone the route of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has given up any real pretense of democratic rule, but has clearly taken inspiration from recently ousted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Subject to the laws of the European Union, of which Hungary is a member, Orban pretended to work within democratic channels while co-opting his country’s legal system to punish enemies and reward allies.

Scheppele said “weaponizing criminal justice is exactly how” would-be autocrats seize power in struggling democracies, often by accusing their opponents of doing “what they’re doing themselves” — hence the “old expression, ‘Every accusation is an admission. ’”Lauren Bis, a White House spokesperson, called comparisons of Trump’s actions to those of dictators “insanity” — citing the fact that the nation “just had an election” and saying such “far-left smears about President Trump have no basis in reality.

” Other administration officials have defended — and echoed — the president’s attacks on Democrats as a defense of the American public. Upon his recent promotion to White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller credited Trump with having “single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it.

”Trump and other administration officials have accused a slew of political opponents of corruption and criminality — from elected Democrats to liberal state attorneys general, federal judges, Federal Reserve officials, former military officers, law enforcement leaders, medical doctors, journalists and late-night comedians. In some instances, the allegations have relied on decades-old paperwork errors that experts suggest aren’t even crimes, as in the case ofof mortgage fraud for allegedly listing two homes as his primary residence.

They have also gone back decades to probe immigration paperwork filed by the father of Rep. Ilhan Omar ,Seth Meyers mocking him on air was “PROBABLY ILLEGAL. ” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed that unfavorable reporting on U.S. military operations by American journalistsClaims that have reached the courts, including those against New York Atty.

Gen. Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey,, though most of the accusations haven’t made it that far — with federal prosecutors unable to make a case despite Trump pressuring them to do so. Trump’s latest wave of allegations follows a midterm election in which voters overwhelmingly voted against his party, with many identifying government corruption as a primary factor.

Anjust before the election found more than half of voters said government corruption was a “crucial” consideration in their congressional vote. It also comes amid mounting allegations from Democrats that Trump and his family have been wildly corrupt during his current term.

In addition to probing the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and corporate corruption, Garcia has said his committee intends to investigate “the Trump Crime Family” — includingin Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s private equity firm from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, and a Russian oligarch’s paying for Sen. Richard Blumenthal , who is expected to become the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee’s permanent subcommittee on investigations, has promised probes ofand his cryptocurrency deals with special envoy Steve Witkoff. Sen. Ron Wyden , who is expected to become Senate Finance Committee chairman,Schiff said the Trump administration “has weaponized the federal government to intimidate or seek retribution against congressional leaders, states, the media, and organizations for standing up to his grave abuses of power — using tactics of an authoritarian leader,” but Democrats won’t be intimidated.

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“Doing oversight is part of the job we were given by the Constitution and the American people, and we will do it,” he said. Daniel Treisman, a political science professor at UCLA and co-author of “Spin Dictators: The Changing Face of Tyranny in the 21st Century,” said that “attacking corruption is a favorite trope of populists in both authoritarian and democratic systems” — with left-wing authoritarians tying capitalism to corruption and right-wing authoritarians tying socialism to it.

In China, President Xi Jinping “has operated a rolling anti-corruption purge to weed out any potential challengers” within the Chinese Communist Party and “keep subordinates nervous,” he said, while in Venezuela, the late Hugo Chavez campaigned against“What’s particularly brazen about how Trump plays the corruption card is that he does it from the summit of power at a time when his family and friends are earning billions of dollars from government-adjacent business,” Treisman said.

“There’s an element of preemption — if you accuse them of corruption first, then their accusations will seem less credible. ” California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said the Trump administration is “using their abuse of the law as both sword and shield,” to go after opponents but also to claim they and other federal officials are immune from the law or any consequences from it.

He said that it “is what you’d expect from a would-be dictator, monarch, tyrant who just wants to have his way, exercise his authority, hurt his enemies, and advance his own power” — but that courts have resisted and Trump will ultimately lose. Geddes said Trump has long met claims he is corrupt by pointing the finger at others in Washington.

“If you can’t really defend yourself against something, the next best thing is to persuade voters that they’re all corrupt. There’s no difference. ” In countries where corruption is indeed endemic, leaders such as Xi have used such claims to wipe out opposition within their own governments, Geddes said.

“The big difference in the U.S. is that the people who have been accused of corruption are almost universally not corrupt, and Trump kind of uses the word ‘corruption’ just to mean anybody he doesn’t like. ” Where evidence of real corruption is “mounting day by day” is in the case against Trump, Geddes said, which is part of why votersfor opposition parties — they “become less afraid to stand up and say what they think,” which leaders like Trump understand.

Trump’s “increased bullying” of late, she said, is a transparent effort to re-instill that fear and “reassert that he’s actually in charge. ”Kevin Rector is a state and national politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times who has also written extensively about police and crime, courts and legal issues and the LGBTQ+ community.

Rector has won multiple national awards, including as part of a Baltimore Sun team that won theIt started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible.

His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.