Trump reacts to being booed at Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump described the reaction he received at Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals as “amazing” despite loud boos being heard from the crowd.

President Donald Trump described the reaction he received at Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals as"amazing" despite loud boos being heard from the crowd.

City Councilwoman Nithya Raman will advance to the November election in the Los Angeles mayoral race, CNN’s Decision Desk projects, after overtaking Spencer Pratt for second place as more votes were counted in the days after the June 2 primary. CNN’s Elex Michaelson reports.

The latest Israel-Iran attacks are exposing a growing rift between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While Trump is looking for a deal to end the war, Netanyahu remains skeptical of negotiations with Iran. As political pressure mounts on both leaders, questions are growing about whether they're still on the same page. CNN’s Kevin Liptak reports.

CNN's Arlette Saenz spoke to voters in Maine about who they plan to vote for in the midterm primaries. Graham Platner is favored to win the Democratic primary to face incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins and Maine voters are now considering new allegations against Platner of inappropriate behavior toward women. During an interview on Sunday with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump claimed he never promised to not start a new war.

CNN’s Daniel Dale shows why that is not true. Two Virginia residents have filed a lawsuit to halt next week's UFC fight on the White House South Lawn. The Trump administration has until Tuesday night to respond to the lawsuit that alleges Trump will profit from the event. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports from the White House.

Video shows a photographer was struck by a vehicle driving out of a fenced-in area of the Delaney Hall immigration facility during protests on Friday night. An ICE spokesperson said the agency was not involved in the incident. President Trump stormed off an NBC interview with Kristen Welker after refusing to back up claims about January 6 and the 2020 election, but it's what he said about suicide and the Capitol attack that demands a closer look. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.





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Trump booed at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of NBA FinalsThe president attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City on Monday, prompting enhanced security measures in Midtown Manhattan.

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VIDEOS: Trump booed by Madison Square Garden crowd in NBA FinalsPresident Donald Trump, a longtime Knicks fan, was loudly booed during the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

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Trump Booed by Knicks Fans at NBA Finals Game 3 in Madison Square GardenPresident Donald Trump faced widespread boos and protests during his visit to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, as Knicks fans expressed their disapproval while heavy security disrupted fan experience.

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