Trump Rambles in Surprise Call to New C-SPAN Show

A mysterious female voice was heard laughing before the president spoke.

President Donald Trump, 80, has outed himself as a small-screen lurker who watches C-SPAN to gauge his popularity. Just 10 minutes into the launch show, host Mimi Geerges said, “It looks like we’ve got a call from the White House.

” The president was patched in, and an unidentified woman’s voice could be heard laughing on the other end of the line, before there was a click and Trump started speaking.shared the laugh, adding “Sounds like an unidentified woman is giggling on Trump’s end during his call to CSPAN. ”last month stated that Trump watches TV in his private dining room, located just off the Oval Office, where he also makes his phone calls.

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After the mystery laughter was abruptly cut, Trump said, “Well, thank you, Mimi… I’ve watched you numerous times, and you do a great job. ” The host then remarked, “Mr. President, we heard that you like to watch C-SPAN. What do you like to watch? ”“Well, I like to watch the call-ins because it gives me a little bit of an indication of where we are,” Trump explained.

Call-ins are a critical part of C-SPAN’s public affairs programming, allowing viewers, reporters, and officials to speak live with hosts and guests.

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“I do OK on there,” Trump bragged. “We have some great Republicans calling in, and I’m not so sure the Democrats are thrilled, but the Republicans seem to be. ”The president then stuck to his usual script of blaming Democrats for illegal border crossings, despite Geerges asking if “hotel workers, waitresses, farm workers” should be deported.

“We certainly haven’t put the same push on them as we have the murderers or drug dealers,” Trump said. He was also asked about the impeachment vote on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and told that some Republicans may support the move.

“Well, I’ll be disappointed,” Trump said, before the rest of the conversation quickly reverted to his pet topics of the war with Iran and his raid on Venezuela. Eric Lee/REUTERSThe Daily Beast has contacted the White House to ask whether the woman laughing on the call was a White House staffer or a C-SPAN employee.

Rupar wrote that it “began with a woman giggling in the background, continued with him going on a fascist diatribe about Venezuela, and ended with the C-SPAN host gently trying to nudge him off the line mid-psychotic rant. ”After the CNN reporter asked him about rogue Republican Thomas Massie’s attempt to impeach Hegseth, Trump snapped at Collins, “Massie’s a loser—just like you’re a loser at CNN! Just like your ratings are a loser.

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Massie is a loser, stone cold loser! ”on election night, Nov. 3, in the key advertising demographic of 25 to 54-year-olds, compared with his beloved Fox News. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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