President Donald Trump has in the past praised CBS News and editor-in-chief Bari Weiss -- but today, he's upset about a '60 Minutes' report that he claims inaccurately portrayed attacks by Iran on U.S. forces.

Trump Rages That ‘60 Minutes’ Current Leadership Is ‘Even Worse Than Their Predecessors,’ Disputes Newsmagazine’s Iran Whistleblower Report Trump Rages That ‘60 Minutes’ Current Leadership Is ‘Even Worse Than Their Predecessors,’ Disputes Newsmagazine’s Iran Whistleblower ReportIn a social media post Monday, Trump criticized “60 Minutes” over a story in its Sunday telecast, from correspondent Norah O’Donnell, which was based on an eight-month investigation into the Iran war.

The newsmagazine’s report alleged the Pentagon has not fully disclosed the damage caused by Iranian strikes on U.S. military sites, and that troops were improperly protected from aerial attacks launched by Iran. Taika Waititi Slams ‘Klara and the Sun’ Critics as ‘Irrelevant,’ ‘Sad Lost Souls’ and Says He Hasn’t ‘Read a Review’ in 15 Years: 'But I Do Listen to the People’ According to the “60 Minutes” report, Iran has struck at least 31 U.S. military sites spanning eight countries, damaging hundreds of buildings and structures.

Also read ‘60 Minutes’ Exposes Shock Scale of Trump’s War Humiliation

Here’s the description of the segment from CBS News: “An eight-month investigation examines U.S. military failures surrounding the deadliest attack against U.S. troops in the war with Iran. Six American soldiers were killed when an Iranian drone hit an Army command post in Kuwait in the first 24 hours of fighting.

’60 Minutes’ correspondent Norah O’Donnell reports on the allegations of missed warnings leading up to the attack and documents the extensive damage Iran inflicted on U.S. bases in the region. O’Donnell also speaks with a surviving soldier who is now blowing the whistle and Gold Star families who lost loved ones in the attack. ” Michael Kaplan and Jonah P. Kaplan are the producers on the segment. In the report, U.S. Army Maj.

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Stephen Ramsbottom spoke about why he submitted a whistleblower complaint to the House and Senate Armed Services committees. Ramsbottom called the March 1 attack by Iran on the U.S. installation in Kuwait as a “tactical failure” by “the Army, our leadership, and myself. ” Trump, in a post Monday on his social media platform Truth Social, wrote, “The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors.

” The president claimed that “A recent study on an attack in the early stages of Iran was not correctly stated. Since February 28, 2026, the start of Epic Fury, Iran has fired between 8,000-9,000 One-way Attack Drones. Only 2 of them got through, resulting in U.S. fatalities, both on the first day, hitting Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Likewise, Iran has fired about 2,000 Ballistic Missiles.

Only 1 out of the 2,0000 got through, and caused U.S. fatalities . Translation: 99.99% of Iranian missiles and drones have been shot down or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths. ” Trump concluded, “CENTCOM defensive measures have been historically effective. No one in the World has the ability to do so well.

All of this being left out of the 60 Minutes ‘report. ’ Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”Skydance CEO David Ellison, prior to his Paramount merging with Warner Bros. Discovery, acquired Weiss’ The Free Press in a reported $150 million deal in October 2025 and appointed her to oversee CBS News’ editorial operationsteam: She ousted its two most senior executive producers, Tanya Simon and Draggan Mihailovich, along with correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega.

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