Trump Criticizes 60 Minutes Iran Report as CBS Defends Eight-Month Investigation

President Trump accused 60 Minutes of omitting U.S. defensive successes against Iranian drones and missiles, while CBS defended its eight-month investigation into the deadly attack on U.S. troops in Kuwait.

President Donald Trump criticized CBS' 60 Minutes on Monday after correspondent Norah O'Donnell examined alleged failures to protect American troops before a deadly Iranian drone attack in Kuwait.

Trump accused the program of omitting U.S. defensive successes. The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors, Trump said in a post on Truth Social. A recent study on an attack in the early stages of Iran was not correctly stated, he wrote. Trump cited thousands of Iranian drone launches while defending the military's performance since Operation Epic Fury began Feb. 28, 2026.

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Trump Defends Military Record Against Drone Attacks

He said Iran fired between 8,000 and 9,000 one-way attack drones, and only two got through, causing U.S. fatalities on the first day in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He also said Iran fired about 2,000 ballistic missiles, with only one getting through and causing U.S. fatalities in Jordan. Translation: 99.99% of Iranian missiles and drones have been shot down or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths, Trump said. CENTCOM defensive measures have been historically effective, Trump added.

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No one in the World has the ability to do so well. All of this being left out of the 60 Minutes report, he said. A CBS insider defended the investigation and pointed to reports of another Iranian drone attack targeting an American base in Bahrain. The insider called Trump's post an attempt to distract from the eight-month investigation.

The CBS insider said the report revealed U.S. military failures surrounding the deadliest attack against U.S. troops in the war with Iran. The insider also focused on decisions preceding the Kuwait strike, including warnings about the installation's vulnerability and its ability to treat wounded soldiers. Sunday's 60 Minutes report by O'Donnell was part of what the network called an eight-month investigation into the Iran war.

Whistleblower Details Failures to Protect Troops

The report says it reveals the extent of the damage to U.S. positions in the Middle East, as well as the human costs for loved ones of the 23 U.S. service members killed and 800 wounded in the conflict. Major Stephen Ramsbottom filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress calling for an investigation into why there was not adequate protection from attack drones.

He said that at Port Shuaiba, an Army command post about 65 miles from Iran, there was nothing there to protect from an aerial attack. The site had no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance, he said. The segment also featured interviews with family members of the victims and satellite imagery showing damage not previously disclosed by the Pentagon. Among the family members featured was Joey Amor, whose wife, Master Sgt.

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Nicole Amor, was among the six soldiers killed at the Army command post in Kuwait. A 60 Minutes analysis of satellite imagery and new video shows the scale of destruction the Pentagon has never fully disclosed. Since the start of the war, Iran has hit at least 31 U.S. military and diplomatic sites across eight countries.

60 Minutes Faces Leadership Shakeup and Interference Claims

The show underwent a shakeup in May, replacing its executive producer with Nick Bilton and firing three correspondents: Cecilia Vega, Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley. They have made claims of CBS executive interference on stories, including ones critical of the Trump administration. The network has denied those claims and said they are part of the editorial process under editor in chief Bari Weiss. Trump sued CBS in 2024 after it aired an interview with his presidential election rival, Kamala Harris.

The lawsuit, over the way Harris' interview was edited, was widely seen by legal experts as baseless, but the network settled the litigation while seeking Trump administration approval for its sale to Skydance.