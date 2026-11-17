US President Trump claims Russia-Ukraine war is near breakthrough during Quad summit in Manila, announcing $85 million AI investment alongside India, Japan, and Australia leaders.

US President Donald Trump declared that efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war are approaching a significant breakthrough during a press interaction in Manila, Philippines. The US leader made these remarks on Tuesday while attending the first leader-level Quad summit in over two years, a diplomatic gathering that brought together heads of state from the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. This event marks a pivotal moment for Indo-Pacific security architecture under the current US administration.

Trump Quad Summit Manilas Key Outcomes

The Manila meeting represents Donald Trump's first leader-level Quad summit across his two presidential terms, highlighting the strategic importance Washington places on this multilateral forum. He stated that the conflict is resulting in devastating human costs, citing monthly casualty figures that he claimed reached approximately 25,000, with 32,000 deaths recorded in the previous month. Although he did not specify the breakdown of these figures between combatants and civilians, Trump emphasized that these losses make resolving the crisis a priority for his administration. He expressed confidence that the issue would feature prominently in his upcoming diplomatic discussions, noting that he expects a positive outcome from his engagements on the matter.

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Trump Open to Russia Meeting

Speaking to reporters during a photo opportunity with the group's leaders, Donald Trump left open the possibility of holding a separate, direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He indicated a willingness to engage with Putin if the opportunity arises, stating that such a dialogue remains available and that he would proceed with it. This comment came shortly before the convening of the Quad leaders, who gathered to discuss regional stability and economic cooperation. The US President framed these potential diplomatic moves as part of a broader strategy to maintain peace and reduce military escalation in Eastern Europe and beyond.

Quad AI Investment

During the summit, Donald Trump announced a financial commitment of more than $85 million by the Quad nations to expand what his administration terms "Super Intelligence." This funding is directed toward developing trusted artificial intelligence capabilities and establishing a new Quad accelerator to foster innovation among member states. The investment signals a coordinated approach to technological sovereignty and security, aiming to ensure that advanced AI systems are developed within a framework of shared values and safety standards. This initiative complements other strategic announcements made during the Manila gathering.

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Critical Minerals Agreement

Without explicitly naming China, the US President unveiled a critical minerals agreement designed to reduce dependence on single foreign suppliers for essential raw materials. The deal aims to break what the administration describes as "coercion by any single foreign supplier," particularly in sectors involving rare earths and other vital resources. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed these sentiments, listing critical minerals, rare earths, and AI as key issues for the grouping. This agreement is part of a broader effort to secure supply chains and enhance economic resilience among the four democracies.

Quad Business Forum Launch

The summit also saw the announcement of a Quad Business Leaders Forum scheduled to launch in 2027, aiming to strengthen private sector collaboration among the member nations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Quad as a "constructive and trusted partnership," citing cooperation on maritime security, trusted supply chains, new technologies, and disaster response. He noted that foreign ministers have held five meetings since January of the previous year and expressed confidence that the summit would set concrete goals for the next phase of collaboration. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi highlighted maritime security, economic security, energy, and emerging technologies as ongoing priorities for the grouping.

Regional Stability Goals

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese asserted that the Quad is more than the sum of its parts, adding that the world would be a safer and more secure place when the four countries work together. This gathering serves as a counterpart to the broader 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, where Donald Trump described the four countries as "the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific." The meeting marks the first such leader-level gathering since September 2024, when then-US President Joe Biden hosted Albanese, Narendra Modi, and then-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Delaware. A subsequent meeting planned for India in 2025 was delayed due to scheduling challenges, making this Manila summit a critical restart for high-level diplomatic engagement.