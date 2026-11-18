The Shenzhen summit between Trump, Putin, and Xi signals a return to great power divisions. Analysis of the Donroe Doctrine and competing spheres of influence in Europe and Latin America.

World leaders Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping convened for the first three-way summit between the biggest nuclear powers in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. The event drew immediate comparisons to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Josef Stalin determined the post-war map of Europe. This modern gathering carries the weight of that history, suggesting a new era of rigid geopolitical spheres.

Historical Echoes of Yalta 2.0 in Shenzhen

The meeting was explicitly dubbed Yalta 2.0 by observers, a label that highlights the stark division of global influence. Just as the 1945 agreement laid the groundwork for the Iron Curtain, current leaders are outlining where their respective domains begin and end. The three presidents are frequently referred to as strong men with distinct visions for their own spheres of influence.

Also read Ukraine and Russia trade strikes on key bridges ahead of Putin-Trump-Xi summit

Unlike the high-stakes treaty negotiations of the past, expectations for concrete agreements at the Shenzhen summit remain low. The primary focus is on signaling power and charting a course for global stability, or instability, through the lens of three dominant political figures. The location itself, a major tech hub in China, underscores the economic and strategic gravity of the discussion.

The Donroe Doctrine and Western Hemisphere Control

Donald Trump has openly championed the Donroe Doctrine, a term he uses to assert that American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned. This concept updates the historic Monroe Doctrine, which originally warned European powers to stay out of the Americas. Trump's version emphasizes active enforcement of U.S. hegemony across the region.

The official U.S. National Security Strategy, released in late 2025, codifies this approach by stating an intention to assert and enforce this Trump-style policy. It explicitly targets the Western Hemisphere as a zone of exclusive American influence, reversing previous trends of broader global engagement.

Advertisement

Since taking office, the administration has intensified military and economic pressure in Latin America. This includes choking the economy of Cuba, threatening military action against the island, and extraditing former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to a New York jail cell in September 2025.

Additionally, the U.S. has launched a strike campaign on alleged narcotrafficking vessels in the southern Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Since September 2025, these operations have resulted in at least 240 deaths. Nineteen countries have joined the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition to support these efforts.

Regional Tensions and NATO Friction

U.S. actions have sparked friction with allies and neighbors alike. Canada expressed anger after U.S. officials referred to it as the 51st state. Meanwhile, NATO partners were alarmed by Trump's insistence that the U.S. should control Greenland, a strategic semi-autonomous territory belonging to Denmark.

Despite the diplomatic backlash, Trump secured a deal in September granting the U.S. enhanced security rights in Greenland. He described the island as an enormous unsecured part of North America on the northern frontier of the Western Hemisphere, reinforcing his containment strategy.

David Dunn, a professor of international politics at the U.K.'s University of Birmingham, noted that the White House wants to operate within areas other global powers consider their backyard. This aggressive posturing makes concessions to Russia or China regarding their own spheres highly unlikely.

Advertisement

Russian Expansion and European Security Risks

On the Eurasian front, Ukraine has warned that Vladimir Putin aims to reinstate Moscow's influence over large chunks of Eastern Europe. This includes the Baltic countries, which were formerly part of the Soviet Union, as well as Moldova. These nations now rely on NATO for protection against such expansionist ambitions.

The mutual defense clause of NATO obligates all member states to come to the aid of another member under attack. However, the Shenzhen summit highlights the growing divide between the U.S., Russia, and China, complicating collective security efforts in Europe.

The contrast between the democratic West and the authoritarian powers led by Putin and Xi is becoming more pronounced. The 1945 Yalta model of dividing Europe into zones of influence is being reconsidered, not as a cooperation framework, but as a potential blueprint for future conflicts.

Global Implications and Future Trajectories

The Shenzhen summit serves as a barometer for the next phase of international relations. While no major treaties are expected, the mere presence of the three leaders signals a return to great power politics. The world is being bifurcated into competing blocs with little room for neutral alignment.

U.S. policy under the Donroe Doctrine will likely continue to prioritize stability in the Americas, even at the cost of diplomatic relations with allies like Canada and Denmark. Meanwhile, the threat of Russian expansion in Europe remains a primary concern for NATO members.

China's role in this new arrangement is still defining itself. As a fellow nuclear power with its own sphere of influence, Xi Jinping's stance in Shenzhen will dictate how Asia and the Global South respond to the US-Russia dynamic. The coming months will reveal whether this summit marks a new era of cooperation or a deepening of Cold War-style divisions.