Leaders Trump, Putin, and Xi issued a joint declaration in Shenzhen urging an end to nuclear proliferation and ensuring stable global energy flows amid regional tensions.

The heads of state of the United States, Russia, and China convened in Shenzhen to sign a historic joint declaration aimed at curbing global nuclear threats and securing unrestricted oil supplies. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded the unprecedented summit by endorsing measures designed to stabilize critical international resources. The agreement emerged from a high-stakes meeting held on Thursday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

This strategic alignment represents a significant diplomatic shift as the world's most powerful governments coordinate their efforts to address immediate geopolitical risks. The trio utilized their collective leverage to signal a unified stance against instability in key global regions. By focusing on nuclear nonproliferation and energy security, the leaders addressed priorities that directly impact global economic and military landscapes. The declaration serves as a direct response to rising tensions in the Middle East and ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe.

Also read Putin Brings Nuclear Briefcase to Trilateral Summit With Trump and Xi in China

Nuclear Risks and Nonproliferation Goals

The joint text explicitly stated that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought under any circumstances. President Trump, President Putin, and President Xi Jinping committed to conducting ongoing dialogues focused on reducing nuclear risks. The leaders emphasized the necessity of preventing the spread of nuclear weapons to additional nations and groups. This commitment targets countries seeking to expand their arsenals without international oversight.

While the statement did not confirm a reboot of the START treaty, it highlighted the leaders' shared concern over unauthorized nuclear expansion. President Trump had previously insisted that any future nuclear frameworks must include China to be effective. Beijing has historically rejected such inclusive arrangements. The new declaration focuses broadly on preventing proliferation rather than limiting the specific stockpiles of the three signatories.

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Energy Flows and Regional Shipping Security

The agreement also mandates increased production and supply of refined petroleum products to benefit all nations. The three countries reaffirmed the critical importance of maintaining stable energy flows across international waters. This clause directly addresses the disruptions caused by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and President Xi have repeatedly voiced strong opposition to Iran's interference with global shipping lanes.

China remains the largest buyer of Middle Eastern oil, making secure access vital for its economic stability. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has laid sea mines and attacked commercial vessels in the region. These attacks threaten the supply chains for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The declaration supports normal passage through the Strait to protect global trade interests. This position aligns with recent diplomatic pressures from Beijing on Tehran to cease hostilities.

International Institutions and Legal Jurisdictions

Elsewhere in the brief but impactful text, the leaders opposed the International Criminal Court's attempts to impose jurisdiction on nations that did not sign its foundational documents. This provision is particularly relevant to President Putin, who faces an active arrest warrant from the court. The declaration asserts the sovereignty of the signatory states against external legal interference. It reflects a broader desire to limit the reach of international tribunals.

The heads of state also agreed to support reforms within United Nations agencies. They aim to enable the UN to respond more effectively to global challenges. The reforms are intended to help the organization conform to its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security. This collaborative effort suggests a joint approach to restructuring global governance mechanisms. The summit concluded with a clear message of coordinated action among the three major powers.