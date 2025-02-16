Trump-Putin Talks on Ukraine Raise Concerns in Kiev and Europe

Concerns are mounting in Kiev and across Europe following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding potential peace talks on the Ukraine conflict. Trump expressed optimism about achieving peace, while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy insisted that any agreement must include Kiev's direct participation. Hungarian Prime Minister Orban warned of a potential Afghanistan scenario for the EU if a peace deal is not reached.

US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that his anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia could occur 'very soon.' Trump emphasized his efforts to achieve peace, expressing his belief that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy desire to end the fighting. 'We're moving along. We're trying to get peace with Russia- Ukraine , and we're working very hard on it. It's a war that should have never started,' he stressed.

According to reports late on Sunday, talks concerning Ukraine, involving a Russian delegation, are scheduled to take place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Tuesday. Earlier, Zelenskyy asserted his opposition to any agreement between the US and Russia that excludes Kiev, underscoring that no world leader can determine Ukraine's fate without its direct participation. On February 12th, Trump engaged in separate phone conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy in an attempt to resolve the Ukraine conflict.Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban issued a warning that Ukraine could become the European Union's equivalent of Afghanistan if Trump fails to secure a peace deal. 'If President Trump is not able to find a solution, the war in Ukraine could become easily an Afghanistan for the EU,' Orban stated during a media event in Dubai with Tucker Carlson over the weekend. 'Endless war, endless conflict, no way out of the conflict, eating up energy, human lives, money, everything, destroying the frame (work) of normal life for the European Union. So we are in serious danger,' he cautioned. 'The difficulty is — and that's not my challenge, but it's a challenge to President Trump — how to convince the Russians to stop the war while the Russians are basically winning. This is the big question,' he added. Trump's latest call with Putin has sparked anxieties in Kiev and across Europe that Washington and Moscow might determine Ukraine's future without its involvement





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Putin Ukraine Peace Talks International Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rubio to meet with Russian officials to discuss Ukraine peace negotiationsThe meeting comes days after President Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more »

Trump's Brooding on Putin's Ukraine WarPresident Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has cooled since taking office, with Trump now warning that Putin is leading Russia to ruin by prolonging the war in Ukraine. Trump promised to end the war quickly but faces pressure to find a solution as the conflict drags on. Experts say Trump will need to demonstrate to Putin that continuing the war is fruitless. The article explores Trump's options, including increasing military assistance to Ukraine and linking financial aid to Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

Read more »

President Trump Set to Become First Sitting President to Attend Super BowlThe 46th president will be the first in history to attend the NFL championship game.

Read more »

Lithuanian President Backs President Trump’s NATO Spending Increase DemandsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Trump Says Zelenskyy Ready to Negotiate with Putin, Putin Wants to MeetFormer President Donald Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin desires to meet with him soon. Trump made these statements after signing executive orders at the White House.

Read more »

President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance participate in inaugural activitiesPresident Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were sworn into office today amid heightened security measures in Washington, D.C.

Read more »