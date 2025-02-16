Trump-Putin Talks in Saudi Arabia Spark Alarm in Ukraine and NATO

Upcoming peace talks between US, Russian, and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia have raised concerns among Ukrainian and NATO allies, who fear a US-Russia deal might exclude them.

Senior officials from US President Donald Trump 's administration are set to embark on peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the coming days, according to a US lawmaker and a source familiar with the planning. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia, US Representative Michael McCaul told Reuters.

Rubio held a phone call on Saturday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and discussed the conflict in Ukraine, both parties said. They agreed on regular contacts to prepare for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, Russia's Foreign Ministry said. McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was his understanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been invited to participate in the Saudi talks. McCaul stated that the talks aimed to arrange a meeting with Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy 'to finally bring peace and end this conflict.'When questioned about the planned meeting between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, Zelenskyy - in Germany for the Munich Security Conference - told reporters: 'Maybe there is something (on) the table, but not on our table. I didn't see any invitations ... (for) Ukraine to meet with some other envoys.' He stated it would be peculiar for him to engage with US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia 'if before we (haven't) had any negotiation between us and our strategic partners. As I remember, Russia is not our strategic partner.' Zelenskyy said on Friday he would visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, but did not specify when. However, the Ukrainian leader stated he had no intentions to meet with US or Russian officials during those visits. Zelenskyy reiterated earlier on Saturday that Ukraine would never endorse any peace agreements reached behind its back or without Kiev's participation. Ukraine has consistently emphasized its desire to collaborate with the United States and Europe to develop a unified strategy before any Trump-Putin meeting. Trump's unilateral overture to Putin on Wednesday, accompanied by apparent concessions on Ukraine's primary demands, alarmed both Kiev and European allies in NATO. They expressed concerns that the White House might strike a deal without their involvement. European officials adopted a resolute stance, asserting that any agreement would be unenforceable unless they and the Ukrainians were included in the negotiations





