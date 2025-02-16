Trump-Putin Summit in Saudi Arabia Looms as Ukraine War Rages

President Donald Trump may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia by the end of the month. Officials from both countries are expected to meet next week to finalize the details. This potential meeting comes amid a shift in U.S. foreign policy towards Russia, with Trump signaling a less hawkish approach and prioritizing U.S. security over NATO commitments. The summit, proposed by Saudi Arabia, aims to find a lasting peace solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, but its implications for Ukraine and the international community remain unclear.

President Donald Trump may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia by the end of the month, according to reports. Officials from each country are expected to meet next week to finalize the details. Newsweek reached out to the White House and National Security Council by email on Sunday afternoon for comment. Trump promised during his campaign that he would seek a swift end to the Russia-Ukraine war if he won a second term.

Shortly after securing victory in last year's presidential election, he called the leaders of both nations to start seeking common ground for a peace deal. However, since taking office, Trump has signaled a major change in the U.S. position, suggesting that NATO membership for Ukraine is improbable and emphasizing prioritizing U.S. security and border protection over NATO commitments and willingness to defend Europe. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week at a NATO press conference in Brussels said that the U.S. would seek 'durable peace by coupling allied strength with a realistic assessment of the battlefield,' which he argued would mean that 'returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective.'Saudi Arabia last week expressed willingness to host a summit between Trump and Putin, inviting parties from the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia to gather in Riyadh to discuss how to end the conflict, which began in February 2022. Trump said he will 'probably' meet Putin in the Kingdom in the 'not-too-distant future,' but on Sunday Bloomberg reported that the meeting could occur before the end of the month. Trump and Putin last met face-to-face on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic made international travel and in-person meetings impossible, and Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. In an interview with CNN, also broadcast on Sunday, Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said: 'I would not be surprised if we see the summit by the end of this month.' There are some details to be hammered out, but the Russian approach is not topped out. 'It's not the kind of traditional way that the American foreign policy works, that all of the details before the leaders meet will need to be hammered out and agreed and then the leaders only give the blessing and discuss the remaining outstanding issues.' He added: 'This time around, the Russians really want an unscripted meeting along the kind of very broad lines that have been agreed and that, it seems to them, it's something that President Trump wants, too.'





