President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping are set for a historic trilateral talk in Shenzhen. Ushakov confirms bilateral preparations follow.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will determine the duration of their historic trilateral meeting themselves. The gathering, taking place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, marks the first time these three world leaders have convened in a single venue for direct talks. Ushakov emphasized that while protocol initially allocated a maximum of sixty minutes for the session, the leaders are free to extend the discussion as needed.

Speaking to reporters in Shenzhen, Ushakov noted that Russia, the United States, and China have already agreed on the composition of their respective delegations for the meeting. He stated that if the dialogue engages the three heads of state, the talks could easily exceed the one-hour timeframe initially planned. Ushakov remarked that even the protocol service would be unable to stop the leaders if they wished to continue their conversation, highlighting the substantive nature of the anticipated dialogue.

Also read Trump, Xi, and Putin to Hold Historic Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had previously stated that the trilateral meeting was scheduled to last no more than an hour under standard arrangements. However, Ushakov clarified that this constraint is not rigid and that the leaders retain full autonomy over the schedule. This flexibility suggests that the content and flow of the conversation between Trump, Putin, and Xi will take precedence over ceremonial time limits, allowing for a more in-depth exploration of key international issues.

In addition to the trilateral session, Ushakov confirmed that a bilateral meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is currently being prepared. This separate engagement is scheduled to take place after the APEC summit's plenary session, which will occur in the presence of several members from each country's delegation. Ushakov expressed hope that the bilateral talks would be useful and substantive, indicating a broader diplomatic strategy to maintain direct channels of communication between Washington and Moscow.

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The planning for these bilateral discussions indicates a nuanced diplomatic approach aimed at addressing specific concerns alongside the multilateral context. By separating the trilateral and bilateral formats, the Kremlin aims to allow for more focused negotiations between the US and Russian presidents. This structure enables the leaders to address global economic and political frameworks collectively in the three-way meeting while handling specific regional or strategic issues in private.

Ushakov also provided details on a closed-door meeting that had already taken place between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He described the conversation as substantive and useful for both sides, noting that they spoke openly and frankly about key international and regional issues. The agenda for their bilateral discussions included the conflict in Ukraine and the latest round of negotiations held in Abu Dhabi, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape currently facing global powers.

Ushakov framed the Putin-Xi dialogue as a continuation of their regular diplomatic exchanges, reinforcing the strategic partnership between Russia and China. He noted that Putin briefly spoke with several other APEC leaders at the reception, including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Ushakov added that further contacts could take place during the following day's program, indicating ongoing engagement within the forum.

The upcoming trilateral meeting has drawn criticism from former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who argued that such a gathering would damage the image of the United States. Ushakov dismissed this concern, asserting that the current US president is free to determine his own agenda and decide which diplomatic contacts serve his country's interests. He suggested that such criticism might reflect more on Clinton's own standing than on the actual diplomatic value of the meeting.

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Regarding future diplomatic engagements, Ushakov stated that it was too early to determine whether Vladimir Putin would attend the G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled for December 14 and 15 in Doral, Florida. He noted that a final decision on Putin's attendance was unlikely to be made on November 18 or 19, leaving the schedule open for further development. This uncertainty underscores the fluid nature of high-level international diplomacy, where schedules are often adjusted based on real-time political and security considerations.