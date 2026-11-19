President Trump met with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at APEC in Shenzhen, discussing Ukraine, denuclearization, and the fentanyl crisis amidst global security concerns.

President Donald Trump held a brief one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. The encounter featured a warm personal greeting from Trump that contrasted with Putin's visibly stiff demeanor. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were present for the initial handshake before the two leaders were left alone for the private discussion.

Trump and Putin Share History in Shenzhen

Trump immediately broke the tension by pointing at Putin and telling the room, He is my friend. He noted that the two leaders have known each other for many years and expressed hope that their relationship could produce positive outcomes. Trump whispered something to Putin before they moved into the private meeting, which lasted only a few minutes before press members were dismissed from the room.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin at APEC Summit in Shenzhen for Trilateral Talks

Ukraine and Iran on the Meeting Agenda

Both leaders signaled their intent to address the war in Ukraine during the summit. Trump mentioned that approximately twenty-five thousand soldiers are killed each month and stated that he wants to see the conflict end. He also noted that he plans to discuss the US war with Iran and potential trade deals. The conversation included a focus on denuclearization as a primary objective for the historic gathering.

Trump and Xi Discuss Fentanyl and Security

Immediately following the meeting with Putin, President Trump sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump described their interaction as incredible and highlighted the need to combat the proliferation of fentanyl in the United States. He emphasized that Xi must assist in cracking down on the synthetic drug, which has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in the US since twenty thousand and twenty.

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Security Threats and Government Anomalies

The diplomatic meetings occurred amid reports of cyber anomalies targeting major US financial and tech firms. Trump advised Americans to relax and not worry about these system failures, though he vowed severe consequences for anyone responsible. Intelligence reports suggest Iran may be plotting to use a dirty bomb or biological agents in Washington, DC, prompting top officials to move to a military installation for safety.

Historic Trilateral Summit Context

This sequence of meetings represents the first private trilateral summit between Trump, Putin, and Xi. The event highlights Trump's unique diplomatic approach, describing two major US rivals as friends. The summit takes place during a period of domestic turbulence in the US, with leaders navigating complex international security challenges and domestic political pressures simultaneously.