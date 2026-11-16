Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping to Hold Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

China confirms a Shenzhen trilateral summit of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, focusing on nuclear arms and world peace during APEC week.

China said on Monday that President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss 'world peace' when they hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week. The meeting is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the southern Chinese city.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing that the three leaders will hold 'in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations.' The announcement came hours after Beijing confirmed the meeting, and the Kremlin and the White House had both previously confirmed the three-way talks.

Also read Trump to Lead Unprecedented Nuclear Summit with Putin and Xi in Shenzhen

Nuclear Arsenal Reduction Dominates the Agenda

Trump wants to discuss reducing nuclear arsenals at the Shenzhen summit, according to US officials. The American president is also set to raise his war in Iran, but he is not expected to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine.

China has long insisted that the United States and Russia reduce their own large nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its own stockpile. That position sets up a core tension at the meeting, because Washington and Moscow want Beijing included in any future arms control framework.

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Mao Ning said the three countries bear an important responsibility to cooperate in addressing global challenges and to promote world peace and stability. She added that stronger communication among China, Russia and the United States, along with managing differences and stabilizing relations, serves the interests of all three countries.

Competing Views on Ukraine and Arms Control

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Xi Jinping showed 'irritation' in a recent meeting when the idea of trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up. Steinmeier told ARD that Xi explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table.

Edgard Kagan, a former senior Biden White House official for East Asia who now works with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank, said Chinese leaders do not want arms control discussions with the United States. He argued that Beijing would be reluctant to sit alongside the United States and Russia because it would suggest acceptance of the framing that China is now a major nuclear power subject to similar restrictions.

A senior Trump administration official said the United States does not expect to reach any kind of agreement on nuclear issues. The same official added that it is time for China to step up and talk about the topic.

Speaking in Manila on Monday, UN chief Antonio Guterres said the United Nations is prepared to support any denuclearisation effort that may arise from the summit meeting of the three countries. The UN has long advocated nuclear disarmament and has warned that rising geopolitical tension and growing rivalry among major powers have fueled global nuclear risks.

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Limited Expectations and Next Steps in Shenzhen

The White House does not expect the Shenzhen meeting to produce a breakthrough on nuclear weapons. Trump has held a series of diplomatic meetings during his nearly six years as US president, including earlier meetings with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and none of them produced a breakthrough.

Tesla mogul Elon Musk is expected to accompany Trump to the summit but will not take part in the trilateral talks. US officials also said Trump is not expected to raise the case of Alice Huang, a businesswoman whose ties to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raised national security concerns.

A senior administration official said that, given the national security examinations and investigations under way in the United States, the issue is probably not something the administration will raise with the Chinese at this moment. A second US official said he did not expect the president to raise the Alice Huang issue.

Mao Ning described the meeting as the first face-to-face gathering among the heads of state of China, Russia and the United States, calling it of groundbreaking significance. The trilateral summit is set for Thursday in Shenzhen, and its outcome will be watched closely for any movement on nuclear arms control.