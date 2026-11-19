US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Shenzhen for unprecedented trilateral talks amid geopolitical tensions and trade disputes.

US President Donald Trump described Russian President Vladimir Putin as his friend during a highly anticipated trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China. The diplomatic gathering took place on Thursday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, bringing together the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers. Analysts suggest that despite the historic nature of the encounter, significant agreements are unlikely due to deep divisions over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons, and global trade policies.

Trump Hails Putin as Friend in Shenzhen

President Donald Trump met separately with both leaders before the joint session, emphasizing his personal rapport with Moscow. He stated that wonderful outcomes could emerge from the discussions and described the relationship with Vladimir Putin as great and longstanding. The bilateral meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin lasted approximately 40 minutes, during which they discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Kremlin reported that Vladimir Putin left the encounter in an excellent mood, signaling a diplomatic thaw despite the conflict.

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Xi Jinping Welcomes Trump With Unique Fanfare

Immediately following the meeting with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping, thanking him for an elaborate welcome that included airport greetings and military honors. This marked the first time Xi Jinping has personally welcomed a visiting leader at the airport since becoming president, a gesture Donald Trump highlighted as a sign of mutual respect. During this conversation, Donald Trump expressed a desire to work with Xi Jinping to end the Russia-Ukraine war, noting that both leaders wanted to see the conflict resolved. They also discussed achieving a fair balance in trade relations, with Xi Jinping committing to maintaining stable ties with the United States.

Geopolitical Tensions Over Ukraine and Iran

The leaders also addressed critical security issues, including the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by tensions involving Iran. Donald Trump emphasized that both he and Xi Jinping felt strongly about ensuring the uninterrupted flow of energy resources. However, Patricia Kim, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, noted that China is unlikely to broker a Ukraine deal due to the problematic optics of excluding Kyiv and European leaders. She explained that Xi Jinping characterizes the Russia-Ukraine war as a fundamentally European problem, reducing Beijing's incentive to assume responsibility for its resolution.

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Regional Impact and APEC Context

The event occurred against a backdrop of pointed speeches at the APEC summit, where both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin criticized Western trade protectionism and sanctions. Xi Jinping reiterated his support for free and open trade, contrasting with Western concerns about China's industrial-focused growth model. The lavish welcome for Donald Trump, which included thousands of spectators and young children, stood in stark contrast to the muted arrivals of other leaders, such as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. This display of pageantry was interpreted by Donald Trump as a significant diplomatic win for both the United States and China.

Analyst Views on Future Agreements

Despite the high-profile nature of the meetings, experts remain skeptical about the immediate production of major international agreements. The fundamental disagreements regarding Ukraine, Iran, nuclear proliferation, and trade imbalances continue to pose significant barriers to cooperation. Smaller nations have expressed unease about the possibility of their interests being overlooked in these high-level negotiations between the three superpowers. As the summit concludes, the focus remains on whether these personal diplomatic channels can lead to tangible policy shifts or if they will remain largely symbolic gestures in a complex geopolitical landscape.