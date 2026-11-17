The president has claimed he is paying for the White House makeover, but the Park Service is set to foot much of the bill.

President Donald Trump is pursuing more renovations of the White House and its grounds, with the administration spending millions of dollars to reset stones in a public park on the presidential campus and remake walkways around the Rose Garden, according to two officials familiar with the plans and documents reviewed by The Washington Post.

The administration is spending about $3 million to reset the bricks in Lafayette Square, its next phase of Trump’s plan to make over the public park across the street from the White House mansion, according to the documents. The National Park Service is set to foot the bill for the project, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Also read Trump tangles with reporter on beautifying White House: ‘You’re so pathetic’

The brick-replacement project, which a Washington Post reporter watched teams of workers pursue on Monday, is part of an effort to make the park “safe and beautiful,” officials have said. Officials have expressed fears that the park’s existing bricks could be easily dislodged and used by protesters. Much of the park has been closed to the public since January. Part of it was reopened in recent weeks.

Trump is also overseeing a project to expand a black granite walkway that he installed outside the West Wing earlier this year, officials said. The new walkway would stretch past the Rose Garden to a roadway south of the White House. Workers were doing construction on the project as the president departed Monday for a trip to the Philippines and China.

The president is also continuing to oversee several major construction projects on the White House grounds, notably his towering White House ballroom and a new visitors’ center. The White House referred questions about the president’s projects to the Interior Department, which said that Trump was addressing “obvious blight” that had been ignored by his predecessors and was doing so “very easily, taking hardly any time” on his projects.

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“Not only is President Donald J. Trump using his expert builder experience to make the White House beautiful now, he’s improving and restoring the grounds to greatness for future presidents to enjoy,” the department said in a statement. “President Trump should be thanked for making our nation’s capital better than how he found it. ” Officials did not respond to questions about the cost and funding source for the Lafayette Square and black granite walkway projects.

The Post previously reported that the Trump administration is set to spend at least $900 million on White House construction projects. The Post also obtained a list of more than $330 million in contributions from private donors for the ballroom.

Trump and administration officials have previously said that he has far-reaching authority to remake the presidential campus without submitting most of his plans to Congress or federal review panels - signaling a potential path to how Trump may channel his deep interest in construction projects once Democrats take power in January, having vowed to oppose his initiatives. Trump has been undeterred by polls showing that his projects are unpopular.

Some Democrats and political analysts have said Trump’s focus on construction projects contributed to a sense among many voters that the president was out of touch with Americans’ needs, hurting his overall standing and his party’s showing in the midterm elections. Trump lashed out at a reporter on Monday who asked whether his focus on the projects was distracting from other priorities, such as the nation’s airline system.

The administration grounded flights on Friday, leading to days of disruption, as officials said they need money to pay for maintenance of air-traffic control systems.

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“It takes me 10 minutes a day, very little time, 10 minutes a day” to work on White House construction projects, Trump said Monday, as he defended his priorities for several minutes. “Losers like you come out and they say, ‘Why are you focused on the White House? ’ Because the White House is a symbol of our country.

” Trump also claimed that he was footing the bill for the White House projects, although he did not specify which ones.

“This is peanuts. And I pay for it. This doesn’t cost money,” Trump said.

“This is called talent, talent. You don’t have talent. ” Trump has previously built a new White House helipad, paved over the Rose Garden and overhauled the interior and exterior of parts of the executive mansion. On Thursday, a federal review panel will consider the administration’s latest plan for a new fence around Lafayette Square.

The president is separately pursuing other major projects across Washington, including a 250-foot-tall arch near Arlington National Cemetery and a major overhaul of East Potomac Park’s golf course, although federal judges this month halted both projects. Twenty-two percent of Americans said they favor building Trump’s planned 250-foot-tall arch, while 57% oppose the project, according to an Economist-YouGov poll conducted last week.

Half of Americans also say that Congress should not allow construction to continue on the White House ballroom, while 31% of respondents said that the project should move forward.