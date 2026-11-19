Experts say Trump’s historic meeting with Putin and Xi could still kickstart more meaningful arms control talks among the world’s three biggest nuclear powers.

his counterparts have expressed little interest in committing to new limitations on their nuclear arsenals.to join the U.S. and Russia in a new nuclear arms control agreement since his first term in office.

Still, he has sought to limit expectations for any major progress in Shenzhen, China, where the world’s top three nuclear powers are meeting on the sidelines of aRussia suspended its participation in New START, its last remaining nuclear arms pact with the U.S., when it invaded Ukraine in 2022, denying inspections of its nuclear sites. Ahead of the treaty’s, Russia said it would keep to the deal’s limitations on its arsenal for another year, but Trump insisted a new agreement must include China and possibly other nuclear powers.

Also read President Trump plans separate talks with Putin alongside their three-way meeting with Xi in China

China has said an arms control agreement should remain between the U.S. and Russia, which together hold nearly 90% of the world’s nuclear arsenal with more than 5,000 warheads each. China has about 600, according to Pentagon estimates, though by 2030 it could have up to 1,000 if its arsenal continues to expand at the current rate.

“China is building up its nuclear arsenal to a very significant degree, and it will continue to do so, and wants to continue to do so,” David Sacks, a senior fellow for Asia studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, told reporters Wednesday. The Chinese foreign ministry has declined to say whether nuclear arms control will be discussed at the trilateral meeting on Thursday, with spokesperson Mao Ning saying earlier this week that the three leaders “will have an in-depth exchange of views on important issues bearing on global peace.

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”and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi “agreed on the importance of meaningful leader-level conversations to advance goals such as peace and denuclearization,” according to a U.S. readout of the call. The Chinese readout made no reference to such a discussion. Trump has admitted that it will be difficult to get Russia and China to consider reducing their nuclear arsenals.

“So we’re going to talk about denuclearization. Tough subject because it’s very hard for any of us to say we’ll get rid of our nukes, right? But especially since you do have other countries,” he said Monday.

“But we’re going to be talking about denuclearization. ” Even in the hours leading up to this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, the world’s top two nuclear powers were making shows of force. On Tuesday, the U.S.an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile in a previously unannounced test at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Hours later, Russia landed two strategic bombers in Vietnam to coincide with Putin’s arrival in China.

While one meeting is not likely to produce dramatic breakthroughs, it could kickstart a process that leads to sustained, formal bilateral or multilateral negotiations on nuclear risk reduction, arms control and disarmament, said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association.

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“A top priority for all three leaders should be to head off a costly, escalatory nuclear arms race involving the further buildup of nuclear forces and the resumption of nuclear testing by any state,” he said. Da Wei, director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said nuclear arms control was not a “proper topic” for the trilateral meeting given the complexity of the issue and how little time Trump, Putin and Xi will have together.

But if the three leaders “can say something about nuclear stability, like a nuclear war is not winnable and should not be fought, I think that will be helpful,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

“Past agreements, including New START, took years to negotiate and were built upon decades of precedent. They were also between two powers, not three or more,” he in February.

“However, just because something is hard does not mean we should not pursue it or settle for less. ”