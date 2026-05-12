Trump Publicly Mocks JD Vance and Weighs GOP Future for 2028 in Rose Garden Event

President Donald Trump utilized a recent White House appearance to tease Vice President JD Vance regarding a security incident and to probe the popularity of potential 2028 successors including Marco Rubio.

In a recent public address held within the White House Rose Garden, President Donald Trump took the opportunity to openly poke fun at Vice President JD Vance in a manner that highlighted the unpredictable nature of the administration's internal dynamics.

The President recounted a specific moment during a recent assassination attempt where Secret Service agents acted with extreme urgency to secure the Vice President. Trump described the scene in which agents gripped Vance by the shoulders and hoisted him from his chair with such speed that it appeared as though they were lifting a little boy.

This moment had already gained significant traction across social media platforms after footage from the event went viral, showing the clear contrast between the rapid evacuation of the Vice President and the President remaining in his seat for a period. Trump humorously questioned why the agents did not lift him up with the same level of haste, suggesting that the sight of Vance being ripped out of his chair was the most memorable image of the week.

While the President acknowledged that the Secret Service performed a great job overall, he made it clear that he remains the ultimate authority on performance and will be the first to find fault if he perceives any shortcomings in their protection protocols. Beyond the lighthearted mocking of his own Vice President, Trump used the gathering to engage in what many observers view as a strategic exercise in polling his supporters and allies regarding the future of the Republican Party.

He openly questioned the guests in the Rose Garden about their preferences for his eventual successor in the year 2028, specifically pitting JD Vance against Secretary of State Marco Rubio. By asking the crowd who liked Vance and who liked Rubio, Trump was effectively gauging the current loyalties and popularity of these two key figures within the MAGA movement.

After both men received rounds of applause from the attendees, the President remarked that they sounded like a good ticket, though he was careful to clarify that such comments did not constitute a formal endorsement under any circumstances. Trump has a well-documented history of sporadically testing the waters by asking his inner circle and guests about their presidential preferences, using these informal interactions to determine who holds the most sway within the GOP base.

This approach allows him to maintain control over the succession narrative while keeping potential heirs in a state of competitive uncertainty. The relationship between Vance and Rubio is particularly interesting given their shared history in the United States Senate and their initial skepticism of Trump during his first run for the presidency in 2016.

Despite those early differences, both men have evolved into some of the most trusted and effective members of the current administration, taking on highly sensitive assignments such as diplomatic negotiations intended to resolve conflicts with Iran. While both have publicly downplayed their own ambitions for the Oval Office, the political betting markets tell a different story.

According to data from Kalshi, the two are currently locked in a tight race for the next GOP nomination, with the Vice President holding a thirty-five percent chance of victory and the Secretary of State following closely at thirty-one percent. Rubio has even gone as far as to state that if Vance were to run for the presidency, he would be the nominee and Rubio would be among the first to provide his full support.

This interplay of mutual support and public rivalry, all under the watchful eye of President Trump, creates a complex political landscape as the party begins to look toward the post-Trump era. The President continues to view the pair as a potential dream team, yet he continues to emphasize that the final decision on the ticket will be a matter of significant deliberation





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