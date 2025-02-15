Trump Proposes US Ownership of Ukraine's Rare Earth Minerals in Exchange for Support

The Trump administration has floated a controversial proposal to Ukraine, offering 50% ownership of the country's rare earth minerals in exchange for continued U.S. military and financial aid. This proposal, presented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, sparked debate, with Zelenskyy requesting time to review the agreement and consult with advisors.

The Trump administration has suggested to Ukraine that the United States be granted 50% ownership of the country’s rare earth minerals, as a way for Ukraine to reimburse the U.S. for the billions of dollars in weapons and support it has provided. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented this proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a draft contract during a meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday. According to eight U.S.

officials briefed on the meeting, Zelenskyy declined to sign the document, stating that he needed time to review it and consult with others. Zelenskyy acknowledged the proposal during a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, referring to it as a memorandum between the U.S. and Ukraine, not a security agreement. He indicated that his lawyers would provide advice and suggest changes to the document. President Trump has expressed interest in securing access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, which are essential for various technology products. He has stated his desire for the U.S. to obtain $500 billion worth of these minerals, claiming that Kyiv has essentially agreed to this arrangement. Trump views access to these minerals as a form of security, stating that the U.S. is investing hundreds of billions of dollars in Ukraine and that they possess valuable rare earth reserves. Ukrainian officials have indicated that Zelenskyy has long supported the idea of exchanging critical resources for continued U.S. support, framing it as part of the 'Victory Plan' presented to Trump last fall. Zelenskyy emphasized the vital role of U.S. military support for Ukraine's survival, stating that without it, their chances of success would be significantly reduced. While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that U.S. troops will not be deployed to Ukraine as part of security guarantees, Vice President JD Vance has suggested that deploying troops is a possibility if Russia does not engage in genuine peace negotiations





