Trump Proposes Trilateral Nuclear Talks with Xi and Putin

President Trump floated a joint meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming for global denuclearization. He expressed concerns about the escalating nuclear arms race and advocated for reducing military spending. Trump's proposal comes amidst ongoing negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and his previous attempts at nuclear disarmament talks in 2020 faced hurdles.

President Donald Trump proposed a trilateral meeting involving himself, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing his desire for global denuclearization. Trump stated his intention to prioritize these denuclearization talks after resolving conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, coinciding with ongoing negotiations between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump argued against the development of new nuclear weapons, highlighting the existing vast arsenals that could decimate the world multiple times over. He expressed concern about the substantial financial resources allocated to nuclear weapons development, suggesting that these funds could be more productively utilized elsewhere. According to a 2023 Congressional Budget Office report, the U.S. is projected to spend approximately $756 billion on nuclear weapons between 2023 and 2032.Trump further outlined his plan to convene meetings with Xi and Putin early in his second term, urging them to reduce their military budgets by half. He expressed confidence in the feasibility of this proposal and remained indifferent to the location of these meetings, be it the White House, China, or Russia. While the U.S. has significantly reduced its nuclear arsenal since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, from a peak of 31,255 warheads in 1966 to 3,748 as of September 2023, Russia and China maintain substantial nuclear stockpiles estimated at 4,380 and 600 warheads, respectively.Trump's proposals build upon his earlier statements at the Davos World Economic Forum in January 2023, where he expressed interest in denuclearization talks with both Russia and China. He had previously attempted to initiate such talks during his first term but encountered setbacks, including Russia's suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was renewed under the Biden administration and now expires in 2026.Trump's comments also touched upon the Russia-Ukraine conflict, claiming that Putin desires peace following the 2022 invasion. In a Truth Social post on January 22, 2023, Trump urged Putin to halt the war and threatened sanctions if peace negotiations failed. He also emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the conflict, stating that it would only worsen if not addressed promptly





