Trump Proposes to Replace America's 250th Birthday Concert with Rally, Calls Himself 'GOAT'

President Donald Trump suggests canceling the Freedom 250 concert after artists drop out, planning to turn it into a rally with himself as headliner. He compares his appeal to Elvis Presley.

President Donald Trump has proposed canceling the upcoming Freedom 250 concert, originally planned to celebrate America's 250th birthday, and replacing it with a rally where he would serve as the main headliner.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump referred to himself as 'THE GOAT' and claimed to be the 'Number One Attraction anywhere in the World.

' He compared his appeal to that of Elvis Presley, asserting that he does not need a guitar to captivate audiences-only a microphone and a good speech. Trump stated that his rallies draw larger crowds than Elvis in his prime. The president directed his representatives to explore the feasibility of holding an 'AMERICA IS BACK Rally' at the same time and location, inviting only 'Great Patriots.

' He framed the event as a 'Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America,' criticizing the artists who dropped out as 'highly paid, Third Rate Artists' and vowing to give a major speech to rally the country. Trump claimed that two years ago the United States was 'DEAD' but now it is the 'Hottest' country in the world. The proposal comes amid a wave of cancellations by headline performers for the Freedom 250 concert, slated for the National Mall.

Within days of the lineup announcement, five of the nine major acts withdrew, citing concerns over the event's political ties to the Trump administration and threats to their safety. Poison frontman Bret Michaels was the latest to pull out, explaining that the event had evolved into something more divisive than the nonpartisan commemoration he had agreed to join.

He initially believed the concert was a celebration of the nation through music and a chance to honor veterans, but later discovered its association with the Trump administration. Michaels stated that threats against his family, friends, and bandmates forced him to reconsider, emphasizing that safety concerns must take priority. Other artists who dropped out include Morris Day, Young MC, the Commodores, and Martina McBride, leaving only Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, C+C Music Factory, and Milli Vanilli on the lineup.

Vanilla Ice, however, has defended the concert and confirmed his continued participation. In an interview, the rapper stated that music should bring people together and that the focus should be on celebrating the United States, not on politics. He emphasized that he does not take things too seriously and believes others should adopt the same attitude. The remaining performers appear committed to the event, but the controversy has cast a shadow over what was intended to be a bipartisan celebration.

Trump's proposal to transform the concert into a political rally further underscores the polarization surrounding the event. While some supporters applaud the president's boldness, critics argue that it undermines the spirit of a national birthday commemoration. The situation remains fluid as organizers scramble to address the fallout and determine the future of the event





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